After the outstanding success of the first season, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building is poised to return for a Season 2 that will look both inward and outward. Among its many expansion tactics is a slew of celebrity cameos, including Cara Delevingne, who will appear as Alice, the love interest of Selena Gomez’s character, Mabel. The show’s co-creator, John Hoffman, spoke to Vanity Fair about the upcoming season, and what it holds in store for fans of the Arconia Three.

He said that with the confidence afforded by the first season’s success, he and his writers’ room is approaching the second season with fresh energy. The new season will seamlessly integrate the past with the future—think Mabel’s potential love life juxtaposed with Charles’ relationship with his father, which will be explored in flashbacks.

Hoffman said that Alice, an art-gallery owner who is around the same age as Mabel, will remind her of a side to her personality that she has kind of been neglecting after getting mixed up with the much older Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short). Gomez and Delevingne are friends in real life, and they brought a “quick, sexy intimacy to their onscreen rapport.” In his own words:

“It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable. It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.”

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver became celebrities at the end of Season 1, after finding that they are the prime suspects in the murder of Bunny, the president of the board of Arconia, the pre-war New York City building in which the action takes place. What’s ironic is that the three were investigating a separate murder in the building, which they appeared to have cracked just before Bunny’s body was discovered in Mabel’s apartment.

The new season will also welcome Amy Schumer, who plays an exaggerated version of herself, now subleasing the apartment that was occupied by Sting in Season 1, and Shirley McLaine, who plays “Bunny’s icy mother.”

Delevingne, who started out as a model, is perhaps best known for films such as Paper Towns, Suicide Squad, and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Hoffman said in an earlier interview with Elle that he hopes for the show to continue beyond the second season, and teased that the action could expand outside the building in the future.

Only Murders in the Building will return on June 28. You can watch a teaser below:

