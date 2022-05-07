Amy Schumer is moving into the Arconia for season two of Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu comedy series, which stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short, will return for its second season next month. Schumer will play an exaggerated version of herself in the series.

Per a Vanity Fair piece on what to expect from the show's second season, it's revealed that Schumer will be a "slightly unbearable version of herself." The apartment that was once subleased by Sting will now be hers. She'll have a painting on her wall that once belonged to Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), who was murdered at the end of season one. It's said that her role will factor heavily into the season's earlier episodes, so here's hoping she doesn't fall victim to the mysterious happenings at the Arconia. John Hoffman, a co-creator on the series, said Schumer was "the most immediate yes we've gotten on the show."

Only Murders has made quite a few additions to its second season's cast. Schumer joins an ensemble that will also see the debut of Cara Delevingne's Alice, an art collector who will be a love interest for Gomez's Mabel. None other than Shirley MacLaine will also appear in the new episodes, portraying Bunny's grieving mother. Per the Vanity Fair article, it sounds like MacLaine and Schumer will come to blows over Bunny's painting, with Short's Oliver trying to convince the residents that the comedian isn't a murderer.

Martin, Short, and Gomez will all be returning for the second season, which concluded with the three of them being taken into custody for questioning about Bunny's murder. Some other Arconia residents are also returning in Jackie Hoffman's Uma and Michael Cyril Creighton's Howard. Season 1's biggest guest, Tina Fey, could also potentially return, especially with her character's growing interest in the trio's podcast. Audiences are undoubtedly eager for more of these New York-set shenanigans, as the series was the most-watched comedy premiere for Hulu.

June will be a busy month for streaming, and even Hulu won't be slowing down. The month will also see their interpretation of the Seth MacFarlane sci-fi series The Orville, which it inherited from Fox. They also have season three of Love, Victor. Yet amongst these projects, Only Murders is perhaps the most anticipated.

Only Murders in the Building returns on Tuesday, June 28.

