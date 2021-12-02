It’s official: the Only Murders in the Building cast has started filming Season 2. The Hulu show's stars Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short were all smiles in a selfie Martin took and posted to Twitter. The caption read: “Our first day of shooting of “Only Murders in the Building!” We’re all happy to be back.”

The original Hulu series centers on young woman Mabel Mora (Gomez), Broadway director Oliver Putnam (Short), and retired actor Charles-Haden Savage (Martin), true crime fanatics who find themselves caught up in an actual crime pertaining to a death that took place at their Upper West Side apartment building. The unlikely trio of neighbors decides to start their own podcast while they try to solve the true nature of the crime.

Season 2 will introduce another death at the Upper West Side building, leaving the trio and the audience asking the main question: who killed the building manager Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell)? Gomez, Martin, and Short will return, of course, but Season 2 will also see a new face — Cara Delevingne. The Paper Towns star will play Alice, a refined art world insider who joins our main characters in finding out who killed Bunny. In addition, Tina Fey will return as the true crime podcaster Cinda Canning, as well as Nathan Lane as Teddy and James Caverly as Theo Dimas.

Audiences can also expect to see a variety of characters who were a part of Bunny’s life. In an interview with Elle, John Hoffman, the showrunner of the series, said, "There will be some new characters and new suspects and new people around the world of Bunny, and new people around the world of the building that will factor into the case around Bunny."

While no release date for Season 2 has been announced, we can anticipate that it will be sometime in 2022. Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building is currently available to stream on Hulu. In the meantime, you can check out Martin's Twitter post celebrating the beginning of filming below:

