Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman has teased what is to come for Season 3 of the hit comedy-drama series. In a recent interview with Deadline, the creator revealed a little more about Meryl Streep’s mysterious role in the upcoming season, as well as how it felt to receive his most recent Emmy nomination. Similarly, Nathan Lane, who guest-starred as Teddy Dimas, joined in on the celebration with his own Emmy nomination for the series.

Whilst Hoffman has remained tight-lipped about Streep’s character in the new season, he has promised “plenty of surprises.” “Throughout the season, we keep the scripts pretty tight, even with our main cast,” Hoffman said about Streep’s character, hinting that not even the star herself knew which role she would play. “I loved watching Meryl be attuned to that and come to that in some way throughout Season 3. She kept on wondering, ‘Am I going to die? Am I going to be the murderer?” the co-creator revealed, adding that it was amusing to keep such a secret from her. “She had to know what was coming up next; it was funny.” All viewers will know until the new season drops on August 8 is that Streep will be guest-starring alongside fellow guest stars Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park.

Both Hoffman and Lane were humbled by their Emmy Award nominations received on Wednesday for the series’ second season. “I get old but [being nominated for an Emmy] never gets old,” Lane, who plays Teddy Dimas, said of his nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor. Lane has been nominated for an Emmy Award eight times and won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Teddy. “I feel very grateful and lucky just to be alive and that I’ll be invited to the big party.” Hoffman also revealed that Lane messaged him about the nomination, thanking him and fellow creator Steve Martin (who also plays lead Charles-Haden Savage) for allowing him to be part of the series. “I just got a text from Nathan and I told him how much it feels like he’s a staple now and indefatigable. He was very sweet, his text said, ‘Thank you for the gift of Teddy Dimas,’” Hoffman said. The creator praised Lane for his work, comparing him to the incredible performance of Shirley MacLaine. “We’ve had such an incredible guest cast like Shirley MacLaine from Season 2 coming in and widening up that part in a way nobody else could. And Nathan doing the same with Teddy.” Hoffman, who was individually nominated for writing the episode titled ‘I Know Who Did It,’ and has won four Emmy Awards and received nineteen nominations in the past, attributed his latest accolade to the cast. “There’s no way to predict the elevation that happens with the incredible cast and the magic of this trio pulling it all together. As sweet as these awards are, there’s nothing quite like the reward that we get every day making the show.” Only Murders in the Building has received eleven Emmy Award nominations for its second season, including in the categories of Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy (for star Martin Short, who plays sleuth Oliver Putnam opposite Martin’s Savage and Selena Gomez’s Mabel Mora).

Unfortunately, fans will not be able to more of Lane’s Dimas in the upcoming season, but will be able to see Lane in Season 2 of HBO’s drama Gilded Age. “It’s a very juicy season filled with twists and turns and lots of surprises,” Lane revealed about the upcoming drama. “Ward McAllister is involved in the Opera House war between the Academy and the new Metropolitan Opera House, and he’s caught between this disaster and he’s this double agent,” the actor teased of his role. “He’s fond of Bertha Russell [Carrie Coons] but ultimately his sympathies stand with Mrs. Astor [Donna Murphy]. But he tries to work both sides of the streets—literally, at one point—and to keep everybody happy but he gets called out by both women.” With a prior Broadway commitment in playing Pictures From Home’s Irving, Lane was unable to film Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building.

What is 'Only Murders in the Building' About?

Only Murders in the Building is a comedy-drama series created by Hoffman and Martin. Premiering with Season 1 in August 2021, the series follows three residents (Martin, Gomez, and Short) of a fictional affluent New York apartment building. With a shared loved of crime podcasts, the trio soon team up to investigate the deaths of their neighbours before soon finding themselves to be suspects. Alongside Martin, Gomez, and Short, the series also stars Aaron Dominguez, Amy Ryan, Cara Delevingne, and Adina Verson.

Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere August 8 on Disney +, with Seasons 1 and 2 currently available on the streamer. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the series's second season below: