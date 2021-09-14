Before its first season has even fully aired, Hulu has officially picked up Only Murders in the Building for a second season. The comedy-turned-crime serial starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short earned itself another turn around the block after a massively successful premiere, debuting as the most-watched Hulu Original comedy on its premiere day, as well as being the most-watched comedy on premiere day in the history of the platform.

The series has received criminally positive reviews, putting a spin on the phenomenon of “true crime” podcasts and the massive number of them popping up. Featuring guest-starring roles from icons like Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, and even musical legend Sting — playing himself, naturally — the dramedy is more than just the kind of wacky comedy that Martin and Short are known for.

The entire creative team, naturally, is excited to continue the story of Only Murders, both the show itself and the eponymous podcast within the show, including co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman:

“Everyone in our amazing ‘Building’ worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times -- and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV -- to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection. To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue -- and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy -- is too exciting for words. So I'll shut up now -- and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more!”

Hoffman created Only Murders in the Building with Martin, with all three stars serving as executive producers alongside Dan Fogelman, who describes the series’ renewal as “incredibly exciting.” The series is available to stream exclusively on Hulu, with new episodes premiering every Tuesday through October 19. No production information or release dates have been released about the second season.

