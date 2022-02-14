While on a press circuit to promote his upcoming appearance on the hit HBO series, The Gilded Age, Nathan Lane announced that he would indeed be returning to the set of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building for the critically acclaimed show’s second season. The actor has revealed to Deadline that he will be returning to the series to reprise his role as Teddy Dimas, though in what capacity, he hasn't revealed.

During the first season, Teddy and his son Theo (James Caverly) were suspected to be the killers of their neighbor, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi). Following Tim’s murder, neighbors and true-crime fans Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) scoured over clues and evidence surrounding the murder which took place in their building. Partly due to their sleuthing, Teddy and Theo are both taken in for the crime, but upon further investigation, are released and named innocent.

Although he revealed that Teddy would be returning to the breakout hit, Lane said that he wasn’t able to tell fans exactly how and why he will come back. He also cops to the fact that his character was grave robbing, although he sticks to his guns and restates that Teddy and Theo were not the murderers. To further draw us in, Lane commented that Teddy will come back to the building in “an interesting way and there’s a big surprise.”

His reprisal will also not last for the entire second season, but instead be continued to a few episodes. Lane commented that he is in Los Angeles working on a film right now, but “shot a couple of episodes” prior to his departure and will return to “do a couple more” upon his arrival to “finish that particular storyline.” A Hollywood legend in his own right, Only Murders in the Building sees Lane working alongside fellow comedic lifers, Short and Martin as well as Gomez.

Of the new season, Lane mentioned production is already attracting great guest stars” and that he really enjoyed working with the show’s co-creator and executive producer, John Hoffman. Although we don’t know the full slate of guest stars set to drop into the murderous plot of Season 2, we do know that Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer and Michael Rapaport have all signed on.

With a new season on the way and the news of Lane as well as a long list of returning and new talent jumping on board for the second season, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is shaping up to look pretty darn good. If you need to get caught up and see what all the buzz is about, be sure to head to Hulu to binge the first season now.

