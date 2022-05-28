In 2021, Hulu released the exciting new mystery-comedy series Only Murders in the Building starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez as residents of a chic New York apartment complex called the Arconia who all love the same true-crime podcast and decide to start their own to investigate the mysterious death of a fellow tenant.

The show received plenty of critical acclaim when it was first released in August of that year, so Hulu unsurprisingly renewed it for a second season the following month. We've created a comprehensive yet easy-to-read guide that will answer all the questions you may have about Only Murders in the Building Season 2 including when it premieres, who's joining the cast, and if we should expect a third season.

Image via Hulu

Watch the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Trailer

The thirty-second teaser for Only Murders in the Building Season 2 was released during the 2022 Oscars broadcast on March 27, teasing all the hilarious hijinks and shocking twists to come. Another teaser was released on May 17. This trailer is sixty-seven seconds long and features more funny moments without revealing too much about the plot, such as when Martin Short's Oliver panics and throws a bloody knife at the ceiling.

When Will Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Be Released?

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will hit Hulu on June 28, 2022. After that, a new episode will premiere every Tuesday until August 23, when the season finale airs.

How Many Episodes Are There in Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

Much like the first season, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has ten episodes total.

Who Else Is in the Cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

Besides the three main leads, several actors from the first season of Only Murders in the Building are expected to return for Season 2 including Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Jackie Hoffman, Michael Cyril Creighton, Tina Fey, and Da'Vine Joy Randolph. Jayne Houdyshell will also reprise her role as the mean building manager Bunny in "poignant glimpses of Bunny’s life before her death" according to a Vanity Fair first look.

Furthermore, this new season will include several high-profile additions to the cast such as Amy Schumer, Cara Delevigne, Shirley MacLaine, and Michael Rapaport. Steve Martin also revealed via Twitter that both My Big Fat Greek Wedding star Andrea Martin and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark actress Zoe Colletti will join the cast in currently undisclosed roles.

Who Are the New Characters in Only Murders in the Building Season 2?

Image via Hulu

While not every new character in Only Murders in the Building Season 2 has been revealed, here are brief summaries of all the new characters whose roles have been announced:

Amy Schumer plays a fictionalized version of herself who is subleasing the penthouse unit that Sting had in the first season. According to Vanity Fair, the egotistic Schumer wants the podcasting trio to clear their names so that she can adapt their show into a movie starring herself as a feminist antihero version of the Season 1 murderer Jan (Amy Ryan).

Cara Delevigne plays an art-gallery owner named Alice who will become a love interest for Selena Gomez's Mabel. Shirley MacLaine plays Bunny's grieving mother, whose name has not yet been revealed. Other details surrounding her character are also scarce. Michael Rapaport plays a detective in this new murder case named Detective Kreps. Not much else is known about the role, but it is confirmed to be recurring so hopefully, Kreps will appear in more than one episode this season.

When Was Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Filmed?

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 began production on December 1, 2021, according to a Twitter post from Steve Martin. There's no official source or social media source to confirm when Season 2 finished filming, but it was likely sometime before March 25, when the season's premiere date was officially revealed.

What Is Only Murders in the Building Season 2 About?

Image via Hulu

John Hoffman, who co-created Only Murders in the Building with Steve Martin, has confirmed that this new season will explore the history and architecture of the Arconia. Speaking with Vanity Fair, Hoffman explained that he and the show's other writers were always interested in “this understanding about place and time and history, and how lives are lived in places like that—in a communal way, in an apartment building—with secrets and great mysteries that factor into them.”

Hoffman has also hinted that the story could go to new locations outside the Arconia in the second season. Season 2 will also introduce the father of Martin's Charles-Haden Savage through flashbacks, which somehow tie into the history of the Arconia. Hoffman said that these flashbacks are all part of the series-long mission to "know the history of each of these people with the building…the secrets that are unfolding. There are the unknowns that catch you off guard emotionally.”

Moreover, Hulu revealed the official plot synopsis for Only Murders in the Building Season 2 if you want to learn more:

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Fogler, Charles, Oliver, & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue -- the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Will There Be an Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

On March 30, 2022, Selena Gomez shared a TikTok video where she, Steve Martin, and Martin Short toast to Only Murders in the Building Season 2. "To a great Season 2," Gomez and Short exclaim before Martin exclaims, "To a great Season 3!" Gomez then responds, "No, well. Okay, well hopefully," to which Martin adds in between, "Well, next year."

Although Season 3 has not officially been announced as of this writing, Gomez's funny little TikTok video hints that there will indeed be more murders in the building after Season 2.

