You can only have so many murders in a building before the residents start running for the hills and the real estate prices plummet. To counter these potential problems, Only Murders in the Building co-creator John Hoffman hinted in a Twitter Spaces session organized by Elle that future seasons of the show will probably take the story outside the upscale New York City building that inspired envy and adoration among fans in season one.

A second season is weeks away from filming, Hoffman said, noting that they are “speeding” through the scripts and are about “halfway through.” Hoffman, who co-created the murder mystery comedy with star Steve Martin, said that the only logical direction in which the story can progress is outward.

He said:

"I think what's going to be interesting in season 2—not to tip off too much—but there's a bit of an expansion to all their stories. In New York, it doesn't take long for an interesting story to take headlines. So there is an expansion happening around everything in their lives and in the podcast. I think there's something in there that might help us expand the show, maybe beyond the building, in future seasons."

Asked if he expects the show to last beyond the already-in-works second season, he said:

“I sure hope so. I think everybody involved is so happy doing it. We have three stars in this show who have big lives, so it feels like it's a nice pocket of work and time commitment that allows more of a life. I think all would love it to continue.”

The Hulu show, which recently concluded its 10-episode first season, told the whimsical story of three mismatched residents of a fictional Upper West Side apartment building, who are united first by their shared love for a true-crime podcast, and then by a murder that takes place under their noses. Sensing an opportunity to add meaning to their melancholy lives, the three — Martin’s has-been actor Charles-Haden Savage, Martin Short’s failed theater director Oliver Putnam, and Selena Gomez’s mysterious artist Mabel — decide to investigate the murder and start a podcast of their own.

Only Murders in the Building received unanimous praise, giving audiences delightfully quirky characters to root for, and the most hummable title theme this side of Succession. Collider's own Gregory Lawrence called it “bold but calm, terrifying but comforting, sad but silly, satirical but empathetic” in his glowing review. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the show’s future.

