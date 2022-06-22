There are a ton of fan favorite series returning this summer. Arguably the funniest show coming back is Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Season 2 of this charming murder mystery comedy is premiering next week on June 28. Fans just got a new trailer last week and, with a week to go until Season 2, Only Murders just dropped a new clip that will leave even the most cynical of suspects laughing.

The clip is only 30 seconds long, but it does a great job of reminding the audience what made Season 1 so great. That being the hilarious character interactions and the flawless chemistry between Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The clip simply sees our favorite trio of true crime podcasters showing up awkwardly to pay their respects to Bunny who was shockingly found dead at the end of last season. To make matters worse Gomez’s Mable, Martin’s Charles, and Short’s Oliver are all key suspects in Bunny’s murder. But hey, they brought dip and wine to ease the tension so what could go wrong?

The funniest thing about this clip is Jackie Hoffman’s Uma who always looks like she’s about to bite someone's head off and here she goes to town roasting our trio. Hoffman’s line delivery is just hilarious perfection with her interaction with Mable being particularly memorable. Uma humorously calls out selfish millennials before telling Mable to get a job. This is after Mable tells Uma that Bunny’s death was one of the worst days of her life. Gomez’s hilariously dry line delivery will also have you in stitches. If this clip is any indication, Uma will be in pure form this season holding nothing back as she grieves for the loss of her best friend. Or maybe that’s all a part of Uma’s game to make us think that she’s not the murderer herself!

RELATED: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Review: An Exciting But Messy Overachievement

In all seriousness, Season 2 appears to be flipping the script on this bubbly murder mystery. Our trio is now the suspects and the pressure is on them to clear their names before it’s too late. From everything we know about the season so far, this will involve a slew of new suspects, old threats returning, twisted secret passageways, a rival podcast, and their neighbors all thinking they're murderers. The Arconia and its colorful cast of tenants played a major role last season. That looks to be expanded upon even further this season as they were all accused of being suspects by the Only Murders crew the last time bodies started dropping. Judging by Uma’s mood in the clip, there are certain parties just waiting for Mabel, Charles, and Oliver to slip up.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is premiering on Tuesday, June 28. While we wait for the murderously funny games to resume, you can watch the new clip down below: