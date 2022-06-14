There are a ton of popular shows returning this month, one of the most exciting being Only Murders in the Building. The murder mystery comedy’s second season premieres on Hulu on June 28. That means we’re exactly two weeks away and, due to this, the streamer just dropped a new trailer for fans to start piecing together the clues to this series’ latest mystery.

The trailer itself doesn’t add a lot in terms of story details when compared to past teasers, but the new footage hammers home the fact that Selena Gomez’s Mabel, Steve Martin’s Charles, and Martin Short’s Oliver are the best trio on television. Our favorite true crime podcasters have been framed for murder, and they are out to clear their name while uncovering the loose ends left by the first season. The biggest strength of this trailer, other than its infectious Scooby-Doo energy, is just how funny the interactions between the core trio are. Gomez, Martin, and Short had brilliant chemistry in Season 1, but like their lovable characters in the series, they simply have an effortless symbiotic relationship. They’re now the kind of friends that finish each other's sentences in between hilariously reframing from murdering each other. There are more than a few scenes in the trailer that will have you laughing out loud, like Charles awkwardly talking his way through a part,y or Oliver combining all their names before claiming that Charles’ part in their new pet name is silent.

The series seems to be ramping up the murder side of the equation as well. There are a few classic genre story beats seen throughout the trailer that will have any wannabe detective salivating at the mouth. Evidence is randomly showing up at their apartments, there are secret passageways everywhere, and someone following Mabel on the subway is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this season’s tantalizing mystery. Not to mention the loose ends that sees old and new faces come to fill up the suspect list. Nathan Lane’s Teddy and Amy Ryan’s Jan, the murderer last season, are seen briefly in the trailer with a slough of new characters. This includes Cara Delevingne’s Alice who is Mabel’s love interest this season.

The last thing of note in this trailer is the direction. Season 1 featured some fun and thrilling visuals, but Season 2 appears to be going a bit more abstract with some of its storytelling. The biggest example seen in the trailer is when Mabel is trying to piece together a literal puzzle with the pieces floating to the sealing, like she’s Beth Harmon trying to win a chess match. It’s that kind of unique visual flare to look out for this season.

Only Murders in the Building was such a breath of fresh air when it debuted last year. It was not only a hilarious take on a somewhat tired genre, it was a great murder mystery in its own right that had some amazing twists and turns. From the new trailer, Season 2 is going to crank up the murder mystery to a whole new joyfully suspenseful level. Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is premiering on June 28 with its first two episodes. Each subsequent episode is coming out every Tuesday. While we wait for our favorite podcasters to return, you can watch the new trailer and read the full plot synopsis for the upcoming season down below. You can also catch up on Only Murders in the Building Season 1 on Hulu right now.