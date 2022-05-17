Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building was one of last year’s best new shows and there’s been so much build-up to Season 2’s premiere next month. Now Hulu has just dropped a new trailer and a few posters to get fans on the trail of this hot new caper.

Season 2 picks up right after Season 1’s finale which saw Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) being framed for Arconia Board President Bunny Folger’s murder. This thrilling trailer drops us headfirst into the madness of our favorite podcasters' new normal as they try to clear their names while also trying to make Season 2 of their podcast, Only Murders in the Building. The spiderwebs start to form as old and new faces appear to be filling up the suspect list. Notable new guest stars include Amy Schumer, Michael Rapaport, and Shirley Maclaine, with Amy Ryan returning as Jan. We also see a new Glimpse of Cara Delevingne’s Alice who we recently learned is Mabel’s love interest this season.

The trailer itself is just an amazing reminder of what made the first season such a major success. Martin, Short, and Gomez are still a brilliant killer combination. Even though this trailer is only just over a minute long, you will be losing yourself to laughter from the second you press play. Things like the reintroduction of our trio's building mates and Short trying to get rid of a murder weapon are some true highlights. Also, the teases of the new dire situation and the classic mystery imagery — like our trio discovering a secret passageway — are sure to satisfy all types of genre fans.

Image via CNN

RELATED: 6 Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 1

The new posters for Season 2 also keep the fun campy vibe of the first season. The main poster sees Martin, Short, and Gomez striking a pose in a doorway that is lined up against other closed doors. The doors around our main characters retain the same stylish yellow, maroon, and turquoise colors seen in the opening title sequence of the series. Our main trio receives their own character posters as well. In each of those posters, they all appear a bit suspicious in front of a similarly closed door.

Only Murders in the Building was the perfect balance between gut-busting humor, masterful Hitchcockian suspense, and compelling character drama. The murderous Season 1 cliffhanger cemented this series as must-watch television. From this new bombastically charming trailer, Season 2 looks to ride that momentum and build upon the show’s strong foundations in some pretty fresh ways.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premieres on June 28, 2022. Until then, you can view the new gleefully puzzling trailer and posters down below. You can also binge the first season on Hulu right now.

'Abbott Elementary', 'The Bachelor,' and 'Grey's Anatomy' Among Renewals as ABC Announces Three New Series

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (456 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe