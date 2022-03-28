Hulu has just released a new teaser for the hotly anticipated second season of Only Murders in the Building, returning to the streamer this summer. Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building will premiere exclusively on Hulu starting on Tuesday, June 28, after a critically and commercially successful first season.

Only Murders in the Building tells the story of an unlikely team of amateur sleuths as they attempt to solve a mysterious death in their luxury apartment building, the Arconia. Steve Martin stars as Charles-Haden Savage, a semi-retired actor best known for his highly syndicated television show from the 1990s. Martin Short plays Oliver Putnam, a floundering Broadway director, and Selena Gomez plays Mabel Mora, a misanthropic artist with complicated ties to both the Arconia and the growing number of its homicide victims. The first season ended with our three main characters celebrating the successful closure murder of the Tim Kono murder case. However, when Mabel was found bloody near the body of another Arconia resident, things got a bit more complicated for the podcasting investigators.

The new preview gives us a look into the ongoing adventures of the murder-solving trio, and a look at the new celebrities joining the cast. The second season will see the trio now under even more intense pressure as they have become the center of a murder investigation in which they are persons of interest. However, if the new trailer is any indication, they are not prepared to give up their mission any time soon, with their podcast actively recording new episodes.

Image via CNN

RELATED: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Release Date Revealed for Comedic Mystery Series

Appearing in the new trailer are several new faces, including Cara Delevingne and Amy Schumer, both of whom will certainly color the trio's newest murder investigation. Also joining the second season is acting legend Shirley MacLaine and Tina Fey, who also appeared in the first season.

Only Murders in the Building comes from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Martin and Hoffman also executive produce along with series stars Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal also executive produce.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 will premiere exclusively on Hulu on Tuesday, June 28. Until then, you can watch the new teaser trailer below.

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2: Nathan Lane to Return as Teddy Dimas

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Hilary Remley (244 Articles Published) Hilary Remley is a News Writer at Collider. She is a recent graduate of SUNY Albany. More From Hilary Remley