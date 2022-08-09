Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building.Another mystery has been solved by our favorite trio of amateur detectives/podcasters! The second season of the Emmy-nominated series Only Murders in the Building, streaming on Hulu, ends with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) clearing their names and solving the murder of their building’s former board president, Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell).

After a one-year time jump, Season 2 ends with a cliffhanger murder for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel to solve. On the opening night of Oliver’s new play, the star Ben Glenroy, played by Paul Rudd, collapses during the first scene. While we wait for Season 3 and a new murder to be solved, here are the biggest questions we’re left with.

Image via Hulu

What Happened During the Trio’s Year of “No Murder”?

Image via Hulu

During the season finale of Only Murders, we get our first time jump. A year after Poppy (Adina Verson), or rather Becky, is arrested for murdering Bunny, Oliver Putnam is directing a new play on Broadway. Ben and Charles are the lead actors, and they have a contentious relationship. Mabel, debuting some new bangs, is sitting in the audience with Joy (Andrea Martin) and Lucy (Zoe Margaret Colletti). Notably missing from Oliver’s big night is Will (Ryan Broussard). It’s clear in the year of “no murder” that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are still active in each other’s lives; plus, it looks like Charles and Joy are still going steady after kissing a year earlier on the set of the Brazzos revival. So much can happen in a year, and obviously there are details from this year that need to be filled in during Season 3.

Who Is the “Her” Charles Refers to While Threatening Ben?

The last person to see Ben alive is Charles. Before Oliver’s play begins, Charles briefly speaks to Ben. They have an icy exchange, so much so that Charles wishes Ben “good luck,” which is bad luck in the theater scene. Before walking away to get set for the show, Charles cryptically threatens Ben to “be smart and to stay away from her.” Who is her, and what did Ben do to her to make Charles hate him so much? The only three ladies Charles would be that protective over are Mabel, Lucy, and Joy. Did Ben do something sinister to Mabel? Maybe he attempted to make a pass at Lucy? Whatever happened, it seems like Charles isn’t too upset that Ben came to his demise so soon, but it does make him a prime suspect in Ben’s murder.

Is Cinda Canning’s Feud With ‘Only Murders’ Really Over?

Image via Hulu

Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) and her hit podcast brought the trio together in the series premiere, bonding over their love of her show. In Season 2, she is a rival trying to prove that Mabel did in fact murder the Arconia’s former board president. Toward the end of the season, Cinda in fact is considered a prime suspect. Though it is proved that she was not to be the mastermind behind Bunny’s murder, Cinda has been shown to be a demanding and cutthroat person to work for. Cinda is still searching for her next hit podcast series. With a new murder mystery underway, will she try to undermine the Only Murders trio to solve the mystery before they do? Or after ending the season in peace, could Cinda be the trio’s newest ally to help in Season 3?

Have Teddy and Theo Reconciled?

Image via Hulu

Season 2 has a heavy emphasis on father-child relationships– Charles and his father, Oliver and his son Will, even Mabel and her father (Mark ​​Consuelos). A relationship that has been rocky, to say the least, is Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) and his son, Theo (James Caverly); after both serving time for grave robbing and covering up a murder, they’re back at the Arconia, but the two still aren’t on the best of terms. Theo spends much of the season shutting out his father, until Mabel convinces him to reach out to him. Theo is last seen FaceTiming Teddy in Episode 7’s “Flipping the Pieces.” Have the father and son worked through their issues? Plus, now that we’ve learned that Teddy is Will’s biological father and Theo’s half brother, does Teddy plan to tell Theo? How will this bombshell continue to shake up the dynamics between Oliver, Teddy, Will, and Theo?

What Happened to Amy Schumer?

There are many star cameos that have made an appearance this season on Only Murders in the Building. From Cara Delevingne to Michael Rapaport, a lot of people want to be part of the mystery-comedy series. In Season 1, Sting plays himself as a resident of the Arconia, who later moves out; in Season 2, Amy Schumer plays herself and moves into Sting’s old apartment. She’s only seen in two episodes. At the end of the season, she is nowhere to be seen, even during the Arconia’s blackout. During the year between Poppy’s arrest and Ben’s murder, did she and Oliver ever develop that TV series? Is Amy still living in Sting’s apartment, or was her appearance in Season 2 meant to be like Sting’s in Season 1? If so, who will be the next celebrity cast as themselves for Season 3?

Are Howard and Jonathan Making Their New Relationship Work?

Image via Hulu

During the Arconia’s blackout in Episode 8’s “Hello Darkness,” a new relationship blossoms between two residents– Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) and Jonathan (Jason Veasey). It’s a classic meet-cute where a librarian who wants to be a singer meets a Broadway star who wants to be a children’s librarian. The only downside is Jonathan is allergic to cats, but after a passionate speech from Howard, the two seem to be giving their relationship a chance. Jonathan is by Howard’s side during the climatic reveal of Bunny’s murderer in the finale. In the year time jump, is the Arconia’s newest couple still together? Equally important, how is Sevelyn Marie Morris, Howard’s cat, adjusting? Here’s hoping that the love between Howard and Jonathan has only grown stronger.

Who is Ben Glenroy, and More Importantly, Who Killed Him?

Audiences got an epic surprise cameo from Paul Rudd at the end of Season 2. Rudd plays Ben Glenroy, the star of the play that Oliver was asked to direct. Based on what we see, Ben doesn’t seem to be the most trained or talented actor, yet he nabbed the lead role. He’s seen coughing before Charles has an icy conversation with him. In the middle of his opening scene, Ben collapses and begins to convulse on stage, seemingly killing him. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel’s shocked faces are the last thing we see before the season ends. So now we’re left wondering just who Ben Glenroy is. What did he do to make Charles hate him so much? More importantly, who killed him? The trio have a new murder to solve, and we can’t wait to see the mystery that awaits in Season 3. Here’s hoping we get plenty of flashbacks featuring Paul Rudd!