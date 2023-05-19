There are so many fan-favorite series returning to streaming this summer. However, when it comes to comedy or murder mysteries, there’s no show as highly anticipated as Only Murders in the Building. The Hulu series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez is debuting its third season in early August. Now it’s been announced that Season 3 will receive a two episode premiere.

This is a smart move for two reasons. First off, Only Murders has been such an addictive series to watch in its first two thrilling seasons and, when the mystery genre is good, it’s hard to put down. Also in today’s very competitive streaming landscape it’s been hard for many series to hook an audience with just one episode. Two-episode premieres have been better for a potential audience member to judge a show’s overall quality. It worked wonders for Only Murders in the past as Season 2 had a similar multi-episode debut last Summer.

Only Murders Has Left the Building

While the first two seasons of Only Murders had focused on twisted capers in Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel’s (Gomez) New York apartment building, Season 3 is taking fans out of the puzzling labyrinth of the Arconia and into the blood-soaked mind games of the theater industry. Season 3 takes place a year after Season 2 which was teased in that season’s killer finale. Oliver’s finally back directing a Broadway show, but his star Ben Glenroy played by the always wonderful Paul Rudd dies on stage right in front of our favorite podcasting turned real life mystery solving trio. Season 3 will focus on who killed Ben and is sure to use flashbacks like the previous seasons to flesh out the ill-fated actor’s story. Even though Season 3 is still months out from its premiere, the tingled suspect list is already taking shape. At the top of that list is none other than Meryl Streep who joins the new season as Only Murders biggest guest star to date.

Image via Hulu

While it's not surprising Only Murders is as good as it is given the stacked talent involved, Martin, Short, and Gomez have some of the best chemistry in modern TV history. Their comedic timing and pairing is next to none. Every episode thus far has been an unpredictable rollercoaster ride thanks to their unique bond. It also just helps that the writing and atmosphere are pitch perfect. This is one of the best murder mysteries to come along in some time. The way it blends humor, drama, and edge of your seat suspense with meaningful character development is so effortlessly satisfying. The additions of Rudd and Streep this season is only going to add to that.

When Does Only Murders Season 3 Release?

Only Murders in the Building will have its two episode premiere on August 8, 2023, before showing weekly new episodes up until its finale on October 3, 2023. The season, just like the previous two, will consist of 10 episodes. You can catch up on the first two seasons on Hulu now. Season 3’s teaser can also be viewed down below.