Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has joined the ensemble of Hulu’s Only Murders In The Building, Deadline reported. In Season 3 she will play Kimber, a Broadway ingenue, in a recurring role. She will join series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, as well as the recently announced Season 3 cast that includes the likes of Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and Jesse Williams.

Only Murder in the Building follows the trio of Charles Haden Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mable Mora (Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and podcasting. Season 2 ended on a high note as the trio successfully unmask the killer of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger. The mystery for the new season was set up in the final moments of the finale where we saw Oliver making a return to Broadway with a production featuring high-profile star Ben Glenroy (Rudd). We see some friction between Glenroy and his co-star Charles, and once on stage Glenroy begins bleeding from the mouth – showing the signs of poisoning – before dropping dead in front of the audience. Now all suspicious eyes are on Charles, who was last seen in a tense moment with him. The new season will tell us how this pans out.

In its two-season run, the series has been critically acclaimed as well as loved by fans bagging 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations for its first season, including nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin and Short. It ended up winning in three categories. Martin and John Hoffman co-created and co-wrote the mystery comedy-drama. The two also executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series boasts 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score with a 92 percent audience score.

Tony award-nominee Park currently stars as Mindy in the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris opposite Lily Collins. She received a Critics’ Choice Nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category for her performance, making her the first Asian American Actress to receive a nom in the category. She’ll be next seen in Adele Lim’s Joy Ride which follows four Asian American women traveling through Asia starring opposite Sherry Cola, Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, and Sabrina Wu. She’ll be present at this year’s SXSW with Joy Ride and Netflix’s Beef, where she stars opposite Steven Yuen and Ali Wong.

Currently, there’s no release date for Only Murder in the Building Season 3. Watch out for this space for further developments. You can check out the Season 2 trailer below: