It looks like we might see another face walking the halls of the Arconia next season. Deadline reports that Grey's Anatomy alum Jesse Williams will be joining the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 3. The Hulu series just completed its second season this August, and it looks like there are already some mysteries brewing for Season 3.

Williams will play a documentarian who takes up a special interest in the case that Mabel Mora, Charles Haden-Savage, and Oliver Putman are working on for their apartment building-specific podcast. Williams is perhaps best known for his twelve-year run on ABC's Grey's Anatomy. In the hospital-based serial medical drama, Williams played Dr. Jackson Avery. He has also starred in several movies, including the cult classic The Cabin in the Woods. But beyond his on-screen career, Williams is also an activist, entrepreneur, and former high school teacher. He recently earned a Tony nomination for his role in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out.

Only Murders in the Building has been a massive hit for Hulu. The series stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin as three very different residents of the Arconia, a high-end apartment building on the Upper West Side in New York. The first season saw the trio come together to solve a murder in their complex and keep up a podcast that documented their journey as amateur sleuths.

The second season of the series, which premiered this past summer, saw the trio turned into murder suspects themselves. The second season featured a stacked cast of special guest stars including the legendary Shirley MacLaine. Amy Schumer and Cara Delevingne were also included in the second season of the series. The news of Williams' casting is the first big casting news for the third season, which is set to begin production at the end of this year.

Only Murders in the Building was renewed for its third season in July of this year. The series is produced by 20th Television. The series has managed to earn 17 Emmy nominations this past season and won three. Series star Steve Martin co-created the series alongside John Hoffman. Martin also executive produces the series alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. No premiere date for the third season has yet been announced. You can check out the Season 2 trailer below.