Paul Rudd made a surprise cameo during the finale of Hulu’s Only Murders in The Building Season 2 that certainly blew fans’ minds. The actor made a quick appearance during the last episode, which sets up the events for the third season. While fans thought it was a one-time event, Variety has revealed that Rudd has boarded the cast of Season 3.

Only Murder in the Building follows an unlikely trio of Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mable Mora (Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and podcasting. Season 2 ended on a high note as, after the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, the trio successfully unmask her killer. Further, during the last scene of Season 2, we see Oliver making a return to Broadway with a production featuring high-profile star Ben Glenroy, portrayed by Rudd. We see some friction between Glenroy and his co-star Charles before stepping on stage. However, once on stage, Glenroy begins bleeding from the mouth – showing the signs of poisoning – before dropping dead in front of the audience. Now all suspicious eyes are on Charles, who was last seen in a tense moment with him. This certainly sets up the new mystery for the upcoming season.

Dubbing Rudd’s entrance into the franchise “auspicious” at the end of season 2, series co-creator John Hoffmann revealed that Glenroy “is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3.” While it is not clear whether Rudd will be joining in a regular, recurring, or guest capacity Hoffmann says his character is “a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” Season 3 of the series was greenlit in July earlier this year.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Only Murders in the Building' Gets Interactive Third Arm Gallery Pop-Up in New York

In its two-season run, Only Murder in the Building has been critically acclaimed for its comedic approach to the mystery genre. The series has bagged 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations this year for its first season, including nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin and Short. Martin co-created the series with Hoffmann. The duo also executive produces alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Jamie Babbit.

The first and second seasons are currently airing on the streaming platform. We can expect Season 3 to drop on Hulu sometime in the summer of 2023. Meanwhile, check out our conversation with Martin, Gomez, and Short about the series below: