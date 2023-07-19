Heads up Arconia residents, new character posters have just been released for the third season of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, giving us a look at our favorite crime-solving trio as well as two of this season's newest guest stars, the iconic Meryl Streep and the ageless Paul Rudd. Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere on Hulu on August 8, 2023.

Only Murders in the Building follows the crime-solving exploits of three disparate residents of The Arconia, a labyrinthine apartment complex in New York City. The series stars Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora, a young artist with a troubled past. Martin Short plays Oliver Putnam, a struggling Broadway director, and Steve Martin rounds out the leading trio as Charles-Haden Savage, a semi-retired actor who made his name in a 1990s crime series called Brazzos. After a mysterious death in the building during the first season, the three neighbors joined together to investigate the death and create a podcast following their pursuits.

A Theatrical New Season

Since the first season, however, the series has become a revolving door of celebrity guests. Season 2 saw such new faces as Cara Delevingne, Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, and Jane Lynch among others. The second season of the series saw the trio dodging murder accusations following an unfortunate and incriminating interaction between Mabel and her nosey neighbor, Bunny. With that mystery wrapped up, the trio is now heading to Broadway for their next mystery.

Image via Steve Martin

The newest character posters, released today, give us a glimpse into what we can expect from the upcoming season. Three of the new posters highlight the main trio. Gomez looks striking in her hound's tooth jacket, a more fashionable Sherlock Holmes. Another image shows Martin giving his best Brazzos stare, and Short wearing his signature scarf. Another poster shows the three together as the lovable group that we've grown to know and love.

The other two new posters give us a look at two new characters in the upcoming season. The first poster shows Meryl Streep, the iconic star of Mamma Mia! and Sophie's Choice. Streep is shown standing, hands clasped, wearing a jaunty little green hat. The new image certainly raises some interesting questions regarding her character, Loretta Durkin, a Broadway actor who enlists the help of Mabel, Charles-Haden, and Oliver in order to solve her co-star's murder. Another image shows Paul Rudd, the dead co-star in question, in the picture he wears a tan suit and a khaki trench coat. He has one hand on his hip while the other adjusts his tie. Rudd plays Ben Glenroy, a Hollywood movie star whose Broadway debut is tragically cut short. The new posters play at the theatrical themes of the third season, as each one appears as a mockup of a theatrical marquee.

But you won't have to wonder for too long, as the third season is set to premiere on Hulu on August 8, 2023. Check out the posters below: