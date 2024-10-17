There haven’t been any Halloween episodes yet, but the Arconia trio have gotten into some pretty spooky situations. From grave-robbing to a serial-killer party game to the creepy halls of Arconia’s West Side. Then, in the third season of Only Murders in the Building, in the middle of fans getting an original Broadway musical and the supreme talents of Meryl Streep, it made the spookiest episode the mystery series has put out so far. By doing so, there is a new suspect who might have killed Paul Rudd’s spoiled and obnoxious Ben Glenroy: a ghost!

This ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Episode Takes Place in a Haunted Theater

Oliver (Martin Short) will direct his play-turned-musical Death Rattle Dazzle! in the elegant Goosebury Theater where, like any old building, it carries a history, and not all is good. “Theaters are known for their ghosts,” Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) says in his opening narration for Season 3’s “Ghost Light.” It makes sense the musical-themed Season 3 gets more colorful by including the history of haunted theatres. In real life, the most famous example of the supernatural taking over the stage might be the curse of “Macbeth," which conjures superstitions from actors (it’s safer to say “The Scottish Play”).

In OMITB, the mystery-dramedy’s version of a curse begins with the fatal performance of Gideon Goosebury (Quentin Pardee Collins) with a falling sandbag crushing his head. The spooky tone is established in the stylized black-and-white flashback, then builds with the stormy weather that brews outside the Arconia. Howard frantically admits to Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver he ticked off Gideon’s spirit by not following a sweeping ritual. In a series that goes into great depth to bring nuance and realism to its cast of characters, main and supporting, this supernatural plotline doesn’t come out of nowhere.

Ghosts Are Everywhere in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

The Grim Reaper never forgets to swing its scythe into victims near the show’s main three, be it a childhood friend or a grumpy tenant president. After these characters lose their lives, they don’t just disappear, they stick around, through the podcast and the Arconia trio’s own attachments to them. It allows a grieving Charles to chat with Sazz (Jane Lynch) in Season 4. But what makes “Ghost Light” different from these other encounters is the supernatural elements. When the trio goes with Howard to check out if this “haunting” is credible, could they possibly become ghost hunters?

Back in Season 2's “Hello Darkness,” Charles, Oliver, and Mabel went into the secret maze-like hallways behind their apartment walls during a city-wide blackout, a knife-wielding killer hot on their tracks. What makes the Goosebury Theater setting more ominous is that “Hello Darkness” involved other storylines aside from Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, involving Gut Milk and yodeling to a Simon & Garfunkel song. This episode confines them to the dimly-lit theatre for a bottle episode where Howard witnesses a ghostly figure; the stage’s ghost light shuts off, meant to ward off restless spirits; and falling sandbags nearly hit Charles. Before “Ghost Light” gets too eerie, it does bring in a bit of levity.

The Cozy Mystery Series Can Get Spooky

This isn’t The Phantom of the Opera; there is no disfigured character hiding in the Goosebury. Oliver discovers the ghost Howard saw was Jerry Blau (Peter Bartlett), an old friend and ex-director, squatting in the attic and keeping himself busy with cooking up rats or creating paper puppets. He loosened the sandbags to frighten Charles and the rest away, without meaning to cause any real injury. He’s an oddball for sure, but no murderer. Elsewhere, Charles has brought along his pet fish, President McKinley, to feel some comfort after his recent breakup with Joy (Andrea Martin). As for the ghost subplot, it ends by giving some growth to Howard’s self-confidence when he learns that inviting Gideon Goosebury into the production is a more effective strategy.

Overall, “Ghost Light” is a filler episode that gives breathing room to explore the characters. It might lighten up on the horror tone, but the ending feels dark. After years of being single, Oliver’s fears over Loretta (Streep) being Ben’s killer have him try to get rid of a clue. He vents his anger and frustration at Charles and Mabel, putting a strain on the trio. The grim face Oliver then sees looking back at him from a mirror is a startling contrast to the ball of flamboyant energy he usually is. As the moody score by Siddhartha Khosla plays, there is nothing supernatural happening at the Goosebury Theater, but Oliver’s inner turmoil has him feeling cursed nevertheless.

The skillful tonal balance is one of the best parts of OMITB. It knows how to write in poignant storylines and bring in levity to not feel too depressing. Whenever the series brings horror-themed situations, it doesn’t get too sinister. “Ghost Light” is the spookiest episode of the cozy mystery show, but Season 1 involved a grave-robbing conspiracy. In Season 2, Oliver has everyone play the card game, “Son of Sam,” in a montage set to Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer.” In Season 4, fans don’t only get a jump scare from Jan (Amy Ryan), but the creepy implications of Sazz’s murder cover-up. This should all be on the evidence board pinpointing that OMITB needs a proper Halloween episode.

