The Big Picture The Season 3 finale of Only Murders In the Building is approaching, and a new sneak peek from the penultimate episode shows the trio dressed in wedding attire hurrying toward a courtroom.

The unlikely trio of Mabel, Oliver, and Charles take on their most difficult case yet, with Meryl Streep's Loretta Durkin confessing to the murder of actor Ben Glenroy.

The show boasts an ensemble cast of guest stars, including Paul Rudd, Streep, Matthew Broderick, and other notable names. The finale promises to be the biggest bombshell yet.

Only Murders In the Building, though primarily a murder mystery series, has been providing a cozy and hugely entertaining television experience with its simple yet engaging premise. The third season, moreover, has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as the true crime-obsessed trio — Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) — investigate the untimely death of Hollywood actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) during his first Broadway show. Now, as the Season 3 finale approaches, with the mystery-solving team slowly unraveling the reason surrounding the murder in Goosebury Theater, Hulu has released a new sneak peek from Episode 9 showing the trio hurrying toward a courtroom while all dressed in wedding attire.

In the video, the three can be seen hurrying toward a courtroom before being stopped by a security guard who inquires about their appointments, with Mabel claiming it's her wedding. On the other hand, the two gentlemen claimed to be the "fathers of the bride," a fun reference to the classic 90s comedy starring both Martin and Short. Despite the absence of a groom, the guard eventually lets the trio in. The clip came after the trio, especially Gomez, made headlines when the images were revealed online.

The Trio Takes on Their Most Difficult Case Yet in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

Image via Hulu

After successfully solving complex crimes in previous seasons, the unlikely trio finds themselves looking into their most difficult case yet. With a number of clues and potential suspects leading them nowhere, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles have developed a bizarre approach to recreating Ben's final moments. The eighth episode, titled "Sitzprobe," sees Meryl Streep's Loretta Durkin confessing to killing Ben; however, it seems like there is still more to the case than what Loretta has confessed, given that she believes Ben's adopted brother, Dickie Glenroy (Jeremy Shamos), was the son she gave up for adoption. And considering Glen was revealed to have been unkind to Dickie all along, the finale is shaping up to drop the show's biggest bombshell yet.

Only Murders in the Building boasts an ensemble of guest stars, with Rudd and Streep playing significant roles for the third season, in addition to Matthew Broderick's "Death Rattle Dazzle" role. Apart from the trio, the rest of the Season 3 cast includes Zoe Colletti as Lucy, Andrea Martin as Joy, Jesse Williams as Tobert, Tina Fey as Cinda Canning, Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams, Ryan Broussard as Will Putnam, Ashley Park as Kimber, and Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, among others.

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale arrives on Hulu on October 3. You can watch the sneak peek from the penultimate episode, which airs on September 26, below.