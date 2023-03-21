Only Murders in the Building is churning up one surprise after another. The end of Season 2 saw the inclusion of Paul Rudd to the cast, then at the start of production of the third season the show teased the addition of Meryl Streep, and now we see Selena Gomez turning into a pretty bride in the upcoming season.

Steve Martin took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes image of himself and Gomez, as well as a shot of Gomez with their co-star Martin Short where they are seen decked up in wedding outfits. As Gomez dazzles as a bride, Martin presumably looks like a proud father. While the image doesn’t give any other context, it seems like Charles and Mabel are going undercover to solve the next mystery and while weddings are a great setup for comedic instances it’s yet to be seen how it serves the backdrop of a murder mystery.

What to expect from Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

The finale of the last season saw Rudd as Ben Glenroy, a high-profile star dying on-stage after some friction backstage with Glenroy, played by Short. Now all suspicious eyes are on Glenroy and Season 3 should pick up in the aftermath of this untimely death. Speaking of Rudd’s character co-creator John Hoffman previously teased that he’s “a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” So we’ll need to watch out for how this mystery unfolds. A recent teaser gave us a taste of Streep's role, and we can't wait to see how she plays into the new season.

Image via Steve Martin

RELATED: 7 Unanswered Questions We Have After ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2

The series follows the rag-tag trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, three neighbors obsessed with true-crime who somehow always find themselves wrapped up in one. In its two-season run, Only Murder in the Building has been widely acclaimed for its comedic approach to the mystery genre bagging 17 Primetime Emmy Award nominations in 2022 for its first season. Including nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin and Short.

Along with Martin, Short, and Gomez, the series also casts Amy Ryan as Jan Bellows, Charles’ former love interest, Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, along with Andrea Martin, Tina Fey, Ryan Broussard, Jayne Houdyshell, and more. Along with Rudd and Streep, the new season will add actors like Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams. Martin co-created the series with Hoffmann. The duo also executive produces alongside Short, Gomez, Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal, and Jamie Babbit.

The first and second seasons are currently airing on Hulu. We can expect Season 3 to drop on the streaming service sometime in the summer, in the meantime here's everything we know about the next installment of Only Murders in the Building. You can see Martin's post down below.