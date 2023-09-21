Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building threw us right into the action from the get-go, as the finale of Season 2 had left us with the on-stage death of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), who was set to star in Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) newest play, Death Rattle. Season 3 picked up right where we left off, and ever since that fateful moment on stage took place, we've been tracking our favorite trio of citizen detectives on their journey to figure out just who is responsible for Glenroy's death. We've been given quite a few top-notch guest stars this season, with Meryl Streep and Jesse Williams as welcome additions to the cast. The only one that we didn't expect to see, however, ended up being Matthew Broderick, who took on the tough role of himself for Episode 7.

Broderick has been having quite the moment lately, from his role in Painkiller to this new cameo in Only Murders in the Building, though the latter — albeit a much shorter stay — actually did the actor more justice. In Painkiller, Broderick plays Richard Sackler, the head honcho of the company that produced OxyContin, an extremely evil man who's responsible for the opioid epidemic. While it's a fact that Broderick is a fantastic actor, his cameo on Only Murders in the Building adapted to his strong suits instead of forcing him to fit into a box, which is what his role in Painkiller felt like.

Matthew Broderick's 'Only Murders in the Building' Cameo Is a Series Best

Image via Hulu

Sting and Amy Schumer? Who are they? When it comes to killing the cameo game in Only Murders in the Building, Matthew Broderick might have just cinched the top title faster than you can say, "Which of the Pickwick Triplets did it?" There's nothing more heartening than when people can poke fun at themselves, and that's what truly makes Broderick stand out against the other Only Murders in the Building guest stars we've seen in the first two seasons. Season 1 brought us Sting, who was overall a bit of an awkward fit for the series, and the second season had Schumer, who took over Sting's apartment in the fictional Arconia building. While Schumer's whole career has been in comedy, there was something about her that just didn't work when it came to her cameo, and it certainly didn't help that she didn't lean more into her comedy prowess. Basically, we need guests on Only Murders in the Building who are able to not take themselves too seriously — and that's where Matthew Broderick comes in.

While a bit of an over-the-top cameo, it still got to the core of Broderick as he was called in to take over Charles' (Steve Martin) place in Oliver's musical, Death Rattle Dazzle, after Charles dipped out of the role. Though he's able to perfectly nail the tongue-twister song lyrics unlike Charles, Broderick takes things a bit too seriously, even for Oliver's liking. Fans of the show know that this is saying a lot, given Oliver's penchant for the more unconventional when it comes to, well, just about everything. At one point, after having had enough of Broderick's obsession with knowing the full backstory and minute details of his character, Oliver finally moves to fire Broderick from the role, an on-the-paper wild choice to make, as Broderick would've given Death Rattle Dazzle the star power that it so desperately needs. However, it's simply not worth it for Oliver to have to keep up with Broderick's constantly shifting interpretation of the character.

Matthew Broderick Was Miscast in Netflix's 'Painkiller'

Image via Netflix

In Painkiller, a fictionalized series on the opioid crisis, Broderick plays the nephew of business and pharmaceutical giant, Arthur Sackler (Clark Gregg), who takes over one of his pharmaceutical companies, Purdue Pharma, to re-develop and market a new opioid, OxyContin. While it's certainly an important role in the series, Broderick's Sackler is almost completely devoid of emotion and an overall bit of a bore to watch, though perhaps that's the entire point. Sackler has to be a bit of a walking zombie to be able to make these heartless decisions about marketing OxyContin in the way that he did. However, being sans emotion isn't exactly Broderick's strong suit. Another actor might've been a better fit for the role (see Dopesick), or Painkiller could've simply given the character a bit more oomph for Broderick's sake.

RELATED: What 'Dopesick' Gets Right That 'Painkiller' Doesn't

Broderick's portrayal of Sackler in Painkiller and his cameo in Only Murders in the Building couldn't be more different from each other, simply on the outside fact that one character is largely responsible for the opioid epidemic and the other is, well, himself rehearsing for a musical about a mother who's possibly been murdered by one of her infant children. The thing is, in Painkiller, Broderick isn't used half as effectively as he could've been used (and was used in Only Murders in the Building). The latter played to his theatrical strengths whereas Painkiller threw him into the role of evil executive, a place where we're just not used to seeing him. And that's not to say his performance was bad — because it wasn't — it was just different.

'Only Murders in the Building' Uses Matthew Broderick's Full Potential

Image via Hulu

Broderick simply plays himself in the most perfectly, exaggerated way possible in the series, giving nods to his claim to fame, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, as well as his deep history in and appreciation for the theater. In doing so, he not only pokes fun at himself but is as honest as we've ever seen him — which is why we appreciate Broderick so much in the first place. In Only Murders in the Building, Matthew Broderick did something that sounds a lot simpler than it really is: he played to his strengths.

For Broderick, that meant leaning into his theatrical background and having fun with the cameo instead of letting his mere presence serve as the main point of his appearance. Sting's cameo in this series could've basically been replaced with a random person and Schumer's felt forced to the point of being awkward and out of place. To nail the cameo, you have to know the point of the cameo, which is really just to be a random dose of fun — it's not as serious as it sometimes seems to be.

After all, Only Murders in the Building is only as good at the people who step into the Arconia, which is why it's always been that recurring guest stars like Tina Fey, Jackie Hoffman, and Jayne Houdyshell are the people who make the series feel so warm. Given that much of the premise of Season 3 has revolved around Oliver's foray back into the theater, it only made sense that Broderick would add a few sprinkles on top of things. And that's without even mentioning how we got a bonus cameo from Mel Brooks over FaceTime in the process, who told Oliver that he's "f****d" for casting Broderick in his musical. Even that quick exchange was the perfect example of a great cameo, which just shows that a little goes a long way.