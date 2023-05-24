There's possibly only one thing that could make the arrival of the third season of Only Murders in the Building any more thrilling - and that is, yes folks, the prospect of a MUSICAL episode. While it has't yet been confirmed outright, Variety is reporting that Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the composers and lyricists behind the Tony award winning Hairspray, have been working with the murder-mystery show during its third season.

Shaiman and Wittman's latest Broadway hit, Some Like It Hot, a musical adaptation of the 1959 Marilyn Monroe film, was recently nominated for 13 Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Speaking with Variety, Shaiman revealed "We've worked on the next season of Only Murders in the Building. We're not allowed to say more than that, but you could probably do the math."

The Hulu series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez is debuting its third season in early August on Hulu, and will open with a two episode premiere. The beloved series follows three residents of New York’s affluent apartment building, The Arconia - which is filled with an ensemble of eclectic and eccentric characters - who share a love of a popular true-crime podcast. When a resident of their building is murdered and authorities deem his death a suicide, the trio teams up to investigate the truth and release their own podcast. Over the course of two seasons, the show has provided wit, comedy, mystery and genuine tension, delivering an acclaimed television show that is adored by fans and critics alike.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3 Sets Supersized Premiere

Why Would A Musical Episode Work?

The tantalising tease of a musical inclusion in the show is a natural fit - Charles (Martin) is an actor, while Oliver (Short) is a Broadway producer and director, and the third season promises to revolve around the suspicious death of actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), who dies on-stage while performing with Charles, in a production overseen by Oliver.

Besides the addition of Rudd to the cast, the series was given an extra injection of megawatt star power when it was announced that three-time Academy Award winner Meryl Streep would be joining the show. Only Murders in the Building will have its two episode premiere on August 8, 2023, before showing weekly new episodes up until its finale on October 3, 2023. The season, just like the previous two, will consist of 10 episodes.

You can catch up on the first two seasons on Hulu now. Season 3’s teaser can also be viewed down below.