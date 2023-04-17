It looks like Hulu's Only Murder in the Buildings will be missing two of the actors who made the show's ensemble such a winning team in its first two seasons when it returns this summer. Amy Ryan and Nathan Lane, who played Jan and Teddy Dimas, respectively, won't be returning to the show alongside stars Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez for the upcoming third season, which is adding a few big names to the cast instead.

Speaking with ComicBook.com to promote their upcoming film, the Ari Aster behemoth Beau is Afraid, the pair were asked about the potential for them to reprise their roles in the Hulu original series for the third season, which is already being dubbed "the Meryl Streep season" thanks to the inclusion of the legendary actress. The pair appeared regularly in the first season of the show, before recurring in the second season. Both characters ended up in prison, for different reasons, but nonetheless were vital cogs in the Only Murders machine and both characters were also popular with the fanbase of the show.

"Only Meryl in the Building. Well, no, I am not. No. I've been doing a play, so I've not been able to be a part of it, but my character is probably in jail now, so I don't know. Maybe in a future season?" said Lane. Ryan added, "Only Meryl in the Building. No. I'm still in jail too."

Image via Hulu

The pair then suggested their two characters should team up while in prison to try and get their revenge against the show's main characters, but not before adding their hope that Streep would be able to join them in prison as part of an elaborate plan for a fourth season of the hit series.

What to Expect from Season 3

The finale of the last season saw Paul Rudd appear as Ben Glenroy, a high-profile star who suddenly dies onstage following an altercation with Oliver Putnam, played by Short. Now all suspicious eyes are on Glenroy and Season 3 should pick up in the aftermath of this untimely death. Co-creator John Hoffman previously teased that Rudd’s character would prove to be “a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” So we’ll need to watch out for how this mystery unfolds. A recent teaser gave us a taste of Streep's role, and the addition of such a high profile name to the show alongside the aforementioned Rudd has given the series an extra dosage of star power for the season ahead.

The first and second seasons are currently airing on Hulu. We can expect Season 3 to drop on Hulu sometime in the summer of 2023.