Oliver suffers a health scare when he has a minor heart attack after his play is put on hold following Ben's death.

Oliver's life may be in danger as he refuses to listen to the doctor's orders to avoid stressful situations, opting instead to turn his play into a new musical production while simultaneously starting up the murder mystery podcast again with Charles and Mabel.

It wouldn't be Only Murders in the Building without...well...murder, but it looks like a character who isn't Season 3's primary victim may be at serious risk. The true-crime podcast trio of Charles Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) are once again trying to solve a complex mystery. This time, they must figure out who killed celebrity actor Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) — a rude and cocky charlatan who made quite a few enemies while working on Oliver's new play, "Death Rattle."

The mystery behind Ben's killer will undoubtedly be revealed by the end of Season 3, but there's an even more concerning mystery at the heart of Only Murders in the Building's most recent season. In the second episode of Season 3, one of the show's central characters suffers a significant health scare that sets up a lot of deadly precedents for the rest of the season — a development so substantial that it may mean that the Only Murders in the Building trio may become a duo.

Oliver Putnam Is Having Serious Health Problems in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

Though they seem to be a magnet for death and all-around bad luck, things seem to be going over all pretty well for our trio of heroes. After helping put Poppy White (Adina Verson) and Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport) behind bars for the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) at the end of Season 2, the exonerated protagonists are finally moving up in the world. Mabel is finally moving on from her emotionally difficult past, Charles is getting back into the acting and relationship game, and Oliver is once again pursuing his passion for directing in an all-new Broadway play.

Production on the play seems to also be off to a swimming start. Not only did the production score world-famous actor Ben Glenroy as the show's star attraction, but Putnam also discovered a real diamond in the rough with Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep) — a talented yet inexperienced actress who never got that one big break. The pieces are in place and the stage is set, but then...disaster. Ben collapses on the stage during opening night and immediately raises questions about another potential murder.

Those claims initially seem unfounded during Oliver's poorly timed opening night party, during which Ben miraculously arrives at the event to reveal that he is, in fact, not dead. This apparent revival is a surprising development but not one that lasts particularly long. Before the night is over, Ben has seemingly been pushed to his death down an elevator shaft, indicating that whoever poisoned him earlier wanted to finish the job.

A death, a restriction, and a death again is more than enough for Oliver's show to be shut down indefinitely. The eccentric director just cannot seem to catch a break, as this isn't the first time Oliver has had a catastrophic disaster occur in his life. The first time occurred before he had even met Charles and Mabel, when he was the director of "Splash: The Musical" which resulted in a disastrous accident that left many of the actors injured. It hardly seems cosmically coincidental that Ben's initial passing occurred int he very same theater as that original show.

Though he's largely in denial, looking for any excuse to state that his passion project will still go on, he meets Broadway critic Maxine (Noma Dumezweni) while attending Ben's funeral. Though probably not the best venue to be talking about the canceled show, Maxine does honestly state that she was not a fan of the show at all and would have given it a negative review. This is the last straw for the often optimistic Oliver, who shortly after begins to start having some discomfort in his chest.

Later at his home, along with Oliver's son Will (Ryan Broussard) and Doctor Douglas (Harry Sutton Jr.), Oliver learns that he experienced a minor heart attack and now has a heart murmur. Will is understandably scared by the development and Doctor Douglas recommends that Oliver rest and cease directing duties. Oliver, ever the optimist, looks at this major health crisis as no big deal and begins planning his comeback already.

Oliver Turns "Death Rattle" Into a Musical (And Reluctantly Returns to Podcasting)

Instead of taking the doctor's advice and taking some time to rest, Oliver instead has a wild idea. He has a vision that the key to bringing "Death Rattle" back as a successful show is to transform it from a play into a musical. Directing a play is already a difficult task, but adding comprehensive songs and dance numbers to that play is a stress that Oliver surely should avoid — but won't — for the sake of his health.

When Oliver goes to tell the news to Charles and Mabel, he sees that they're already getting ready to start up the podcast again. They are both convinced that Ben was murdered by someone in or close to the play's production and feel that they all need to get to the bottom of this mystery. This is the moment when Oliver seems to really realize he's in too deep when he discretely presses the heart monitor on his chest.

Oliver Still Hasn't Told His Son the Truth About His Lineage

If the stress of dealing with the death of a lead actor and the collapse of a big-budget show wasn't enough, Oliver still has some things to address with his son, especially since his health is failing. Season 2 definitively revealed that Oliver is not the biological father of Will. It turns out Oliver's wife had an affair with Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane), making the minor antagonist Will's real father. Oliver lied to Will and told him the DNA test determined that he was his real dad. Though Teddy reportedly isn't appearing in Season 3, it's only a matter of time before that fact becomes known. With a murder mystery brewing, a musical on the horizon, and a new season of their podcast underway, Oliver has already bitten off way more than he can chew. We can only hope that his heart will be able to take it.

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 are streaming on Hulu now.