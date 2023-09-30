Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 3, Episode 9

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is known for its all star cast. Starring industry legends Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, the murder-mystery comedy has had its fair share of celebrity cameos – from Amy Schumer and Tina Fey to Cara Delevingne and Sting. We were all set, then, to be impressed by the new actors cast for Season 3, but the show truly outdid itself by bringing on both Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, two of the most beloved actors of our time. Streep plays Loretta, an aspiring actress admittedly older than the ones we're used to seeing, with plenty of motivations, secrets, and most importantly, screen time. With a romance brewing with Martin Short's Oliver and some subtle connections to the murder at hand, Loretta's role has certainly proved to be worthy of an actress of Streep's caliber, and it's easy to see why she took it on. Paul Rudd, however, has been a different story.

Playing Ben Glenroy, the superstar actor murdered in the very first episode, we haven't seen much of Rudd since those very first scenes. As a result, his role also felt a little clichéd and flat – in fitting with his career and Only Murders In The Building's cast, Rudd certainly leaned into comedy. His role felt almost like Drew Barrymore's in Scream – there for star value, but not too much more. At least, that was the case until Episode 9, titled "Thirty," where, in a series of flashbacks, we finally get a window into Ben Glenroy's character (and a whole lot of Paul Rudd on our screens). And let us tell you: it was worth the wait.

'Only Murders in the Building' Delves Into Ben Glenroy in Episode 9

"Thirty" revolves around Ben Glenroy's final half hour: one which he starts with joy and enthusiasm and ends with a call to his sewing circle friends, stating that everyone is out to get him and that he has never felt so alone. As our three pseudo detectives piece together everything that happened in this window, they see it play out on screen along with the viewers. (As an aside, having the core three on screen watching the flashbacks play out is a wonderful cinematographic choice.) We finally see Rudd's Ben Glenroy in all of his glory. Because we had only seen Ben in snippets prior to this episode, there wasn't much character development or depth to his character. He was merely a reflection of what other characters had thought of him, and, unsurprisingly, most of what we saw was negative. But as we see Ben's last minutes play out, we learn how much more there is to the story.

As viewers, finally, we see Ben Glenroy's humanity: we see his hopes and his anxieties, his fears, his experiences of true betrayal – his brother, with a dramatic plot line of his own, has decided to quit as his manager. With so much background missing prior to this episode, it's no wonder we viewed Ben as a truly flat, mostly awful mega-star. And to be fair, he isn't exactly an angel. But now we learn how eager he is to please, how sorry he is for his bad behavior, and how nervous he is about his performance. It's the meat that has been missing from Paul Rudd's character, and, finally, justifies the casting of such a big star to this role.

The Last Scenes of Episode 9 Are Paul Rudd's Strongest

The highlight of the episode – the true, emotional core of it – comes in the form of a monologue performed by Rudd, delivered (in true Only Murders In The Building form) to a cookie. It's a ridiculous premise with an enormously impactful result: as Ben feels the walls come down around him, as he's overwhelmed with the stress of his very first show and the pain of his brother's betrayal, as he tries desperately to pull himself together, he sees a cookie sitting plainly on his dressing room table. It's not just any cookie, but his favorite cookie, which he has been intent on avoiding, and one which he no longer believes that he can. The result is a conversation that, when first heard, sounds like an argument with a spurned lover. From the footage that videographer Tobert (Jesse Williams) accidentally recorded, that's what everyone had assumed. But in reality, Ben was staring at the said cookie, which he viewed as his enemy even without knowing that it was covered in rat poison. Once he scarfs it down, his monologue continues, but all the hatred and anger that he's spewing is directed at himself. The "F-ing Pig" written angrily on his mirror, whose author we've all been trying to find since the very beginning? It was Ben. We see him release everything in, again, a scene that would be hilarious if it weren't so heartbreaking. But more than anything, we see Rudd's acting chops on display. It's a scene so expertly performed, so vulnerable and angry and deeply powerful. Even rigorous oinking manages to break our hearts. It only takes a few minutes for it all to become clear: everything in Rudd's role was building up to this.

There is only one episode left to the season. The Only Murders gang are now certain of who the killer is, but said killer also surely knows they're onto them, having been present for almost all of their big reveal. There are sure to be quite a few more twist and turns left in store – as we've come to expect from the show, there is always time for things to turn completely on their heads. (Honestly, at this point, we're just hoping for a happy ending for Oliver and Loretta.) So while things aren't over yet, what we can say is this: Season 3 of Only Murders In The Building has done its superstars justice, both of them, with roles that are entirely worthy of their caliber and their skills. And while we had certainly expected it from Meryl Streep, Rudd's dedication and talent – especially throughout this last episode – managed to blow us out of the water. If his acting career suddenly turns dramatic, well, we can absolutely say we saw it coming.