Only Murders in the Building Season 3 is officially here, and it looks like Paul Rudd's role as Ben Glenroy is going to be much more significant than a simple cameo as a cadaver. In Season 2, it first appeared that Rudd's douchey lead actor of Oliver Putnam's (Martin Short) new play would be a small guest appearance not unlike Sting in Season 1 and Amy Schumer in Season 2. With Season 3 already bouncing between the past and the present, it's looking like Ben Glenroy is a much more complex character with a bigger role to play this season.

As an actor, Paul Rudd is typically used to playing the likable everyman — the guy that everyone likes to hang out with due to his positive vibe and personality. That's exactly why Rudd was such a flawless choice for Scott Lang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his lovable performance in the Ant-Man films taking him from a B-list hero into a popular fan favorite. Even the times Rudd is supposed to play a jerk, you can't help but find him likable, such as his suave and misogynistic Brian Fantana in Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy. The lovable hero and rival characters are all well and good, but Rudd's somewhat antagonistic victim and compelling performance in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 make us think he should take on more evil characters every once in a while.

Paul Rudd's Ben Glenroy Is a Unique Murder Victim in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

We first met Ben Glenroy mere moments before the cliffhanger ending of Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, shortly after Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver solved the murder of Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell). Hoping to move on from their hectic and violent lives of solving murders, Oliver has decided to return to his passion for directing and even brings Charles along to be one of his new play's stars. Little do they know that this is merely the prelude to a whole new set of problems.

On opening night, Oliver goes to make sure the show's lead actor is ready to go. That actor is Ben Glenroy, and while we don't learn too much about him in his debut sequence, we can tell right away that he's a diva who doesn't respond well to criticism or advice. We also quickly see that Ben does not have a good working relationship with Charles, with the two butting heads right before the big show is about to start. Once the show does begin and Ben walks on stage, something isn't right, as the pompous and cocky actor collapses with blood coming out of his mouth.

Charles, Mabel, and Oliver have been around enough dead bodies at this point to make the judgment call that they're embroiled in another mystery. At least, that's how it looks for the first few hours, until Ben makes a shocking return to the land of the living and appears at the show's morose afterparty. The cocky star tells everyone that the hospital pumped his stomach, and he assumes he just had some bad food to eat. Still, the full-of-himself celebrity claims to have a new perspective on life and goes on to passive-aggressively issue some non-apologies to the rest of the cast and crew. However, it looks like Ben's death was just momentarily delayed, as someone eventually gets close enough to Ben to kill him once and for all.

Ben's Backstory Reveals a More Vulnerable Character

For the vast majority of Ben's screentime in Season 3 thus far, he seems like a wholly unlikable and untrustworthy character. However, when the cast and crew meet him at the table read for the play, he seems to be a likable celebrity. He charismatically introduces himself to the rest of the team, even referencing some of his hit fictional films and shows like "CoBro" and "Girl Cop." Apart from the way Ben completely ignores Charles, he seems to be a fairly normal guy.

However, Ben begins to show his true colors when the table read starts, and the rookie nanny actress Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep) tries some odd line readings. The others in attendance are not fond of this, especially Ben. The CoBro star demands that Oliver remove her from the show entirely, leading to the first of likely many instances where Ben has butt heads with the rest of the show's cast and crew. Oliver refuses, but this seems only to be the beginning of a long rivalry.

We see a different side of Ben in the next episode when he's doing one-on-one rehearsals with Oliver. The star is getting frustrated, not fully understanding the material or what his character is supposed to feel. He certainly comes across as a jerk, but this does show he cares about his craft. Once he finally does get the lines right, Charles comes in to congratulate him only to get brushed off. As it turns out, completely unbeknownst to Charles, he and Ben have a history. Ben was cast in an early episode of Charles' show "Brazzos," only for him to be kicked off of it thanks to a complaint by Charles. That's the reason he hates Charles, and probably why he has such a bad attitude.

Paul Rudd's Villain Roles Are Few and Far Between

Rudd's performance in Only Murders in the Building Season 3 thus far shows he's not only capable of playing mean characters but is also able to provide depth and complexity to them. Those are elements that Rudd has only really subtly touched on in past performances. Rudd is a douchey jerk in Wet Hot American Summer and is somewhat creepy and menacing in his brief part in Romeo + Juliet. He also shows off his more serious acting chops in films like The Catcher Was a Spy and Mute. Hopefully, Rudd's fantastic performance and engaging character in Only Murders in the Building thus far leads to the beloved actor venturing out of his comfort zone of likable heroes in the future.

The first two episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 are streaming on Hulu now.