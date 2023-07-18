It’s about time that Only Murders in the Building returns to our screens for another round of mysteries and thrills. The highly anticipated third season of the Emmy-nominated series will showcase another mystery that our favorite trio of podcasters Charles, Mabel, and Oliver will strive to solve. As the August release date of the series draws closer, Only Murders in the Building has released its first official poster.

The new image features Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez with a background akin to a Broadway show, which will provide the background of the new season. The upcoming season will pick up right where the second season left us. Going by the behind-the-scenes teases provided by the series and its numerous actors the upcoming season will see a plethora of new faces, and it’ll be a lot of fun.

What to Expect from Only Murders in the Building Season 3?

The series has had an undeniable influence on the mystery-comedy genre and fans were instantly on the side of the rag-tag trio of true crime podcasters, upon their debut. Over the course of two seasons, the series gave us a gripping plot to follow with ample comedic moments that make it so much more enjoyable. In the cliffhanger ending of season 2, Paul Rudd made a cameo as Broadway actor Ben Glenroy, who dies on stage with signs of poisoning after having a tense moment with Oliver backstage, which makes him the prime suspect of the upcoming season. With all the singing and dancing teased in the behind-the-scenes looks, it’s safe to say a Broadway musical will provide the backdrop for this season.

Image via Steve Martin

Rudd will make a return, but it's unclear how he’ll return from the dead for now, perhaps a flashback. Furthermore, Meryl Streep will also be seen as a Broadway actor. Also seen in the third season are Amy Ryan, Jane Lynch, Andrea Martin, Tina Fey, Ryan Broussard, Jayne Houdyshell, and more. Along with Streep and Rudd, new faces include Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams, whose first look was also revealed on Twitter.

Both seasons of Only Murders in the Building are currently airing on Hulu. Season 3 will premiere on August 8. You can check out the new poster below: