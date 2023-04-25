The highly anticipated third season of Only Murders in the Building has wrapped production. The series has gathered a lot of fanfare and critical applause for its first two seasons and the expectation from Season 3 is quite high. Along with the leading trio of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the series is going to bring in high profile actors like Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd as guest stars hyping up the audiences’ keenness.

The feature has wrapped up the production of the third season, the series’ official Twitter handle shared a wrap video. We see Martin, Short and Gomez addressing the cast and crew from a balcony and the cast and crew look quite happy with what they have achieved. The series have managed to take fans along on the production process by giving ample behind-the-scenes glimpses and making fans part of all the fun.

What to Expect From Only Murders in the Building Season 3

The finale of the second season of the series set up the mystery for the upcoming season in the final moments that left fans wanting for more. We see Rudd’s character, Ben Glenroy, dead on stage with signs of poisoning and all eyes are on Oliver, who was seen in a tense moment with him backstage. Given the singing and dancing teased in the behind-the-scenes images and footage, it’s safe to say that much of the season will be set up in the backdrop of theatre activities. How the mystery unfolds is yet to be seen.

Image via Hulu

The fan-favorite series follows three residents of New York’s affluent apartment building, The Arconia, who share a love of a popular true-crime podcast. When a resident of their building is murdered and authorities deem his death a suicide, the trio teams up to investigate the truth and release their own podcast. Over the course of two seasons, the series has delivered on fans’ expectations and seamlessly blended the comedy and mystery genres.

Along with Martin, Short, and Gomez, the series also casts Amy Ryan, Jane Lynch, Andrea Martin, Tina Fey, Ryan Broussard, Jayne Houdyshell, and more. Along with Rudd and Streep, the new season will add actors like Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams. The first and second seasons of Only Murders in the Building are currently airing on the streaming platform. We can expect Season 3 to drop on Hulu sometime in the summer of 2023. You can check out the new wrap video below: