We’re currently living in the middle of a television renaissance, and one of the best series included in that has been the murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building, which made its debut last year. The Hulu series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez quickly captured the hearts of its audience everywhere with its endless hilarious character dynamics, catchy killer soundtrack, and clever twists on the blood-soaked genre. Only Murders just premiered its second season late last month, and it has now been announced that our favorite murder mystery podcasters will be back for more, as the series has been renewed for Season 3. This comes right before the Emmy nominations are announced this Tuesday, which Only Murders is likely to have a big presence at.

It didn’t take long, as Season 2 is not even halfway done yet, but murder waits for no one. Only Murders' first season was the most watched original comedy series in Hulu history, and there’s a good reason why. Martin’s Charles, Short’s Oliver, and Gomez’s Mabel being an oddball trio caught in the middle of a murder mystery in their ritzy New York apartment building has been delightful to watch. Their flawless chemistry is just to die for, and the series has a great balance between its goofy humor and serious murder antics. Season 1 boiled the genre down to its core while adding its own unique energy and style into the mix.

Season 2 has only expanded on the show’s great foundations, with the new mystery behind Arconia Board President Bunny Folger’s death leading to a lot of compelling personal revelations about the building itself and characters like Charles thus far. In just three episodes, the Arconia has really come alive this season, to the point where it has felt like another amazing character in the series. It has quickly become a complex maze full of secret passageways and tangled spider webs that connect to the past. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel being framed for Bunny’s murder has only added to the tension and urgency of this young new season.

Where Season 2 is leading is anyone's guess, as the suspect list is only getting started, but Hulu knows what they have with this amazing series. When talking about the renewal, Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment President Craig Erwich stated:

“Only Murders in the Building is the true crown jewel of our slate. Its appeal across generations, the intersection of humor and heart, and its truly original approach are a hallmark of and testament to Dan, John, Steve, Marty and Selena’s work. We are grateful to be able to continue telling the stories of Charles, Oliver and Mabel to viewers that have consistently shown us they crave more of this story.”

If you’re looking for a new show to watch, and you love murder mysteries with a comedic edge, you can’t go wrong with this bubbly fun series. It has not only been a breath of fresh air for the genre, it has been a refreshing shot in the arm for television in general. Only Murders in the Building is currently streaming its Season 2 weekly episodes Tuesdays on Hulu. While we anxiously wait to find out who killed Bunny Folger, it’s just comforting to know this isn’t the last mystery the Only Murders crew will be solving.