Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is known for its impeccable ensemble cast, one comprised of talented character actors and very famous, big-named ones. While every actor is truly fantastic, the show is helmed by its three protagonists (all extraordinarily successful in their own right) — Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. If you're thinking: hey, one of these doesn't belong — you'd be right. The choice of Gomez, who is known today for her musical career much more than her acting one, was a surprising one. However, throughout the show's three seasons, the actress has held her own against the comedy juggernauts she shares the screen with. Gomez's Mabel is the straight man to Steve Martin's Charles and Martin Short's Oliver — she is stoic and slightly aloof, much more serious than her two cohorts. In Season 3, Episode 6, this all changes for her. As Mabel, Oliver, and Charles' friendship implodes, we see Mabel's character at her most emotional, her most dramatic, and, inevitably, at her most convincing. The scene shows both Gomez's growth as an actor, and Mabel's growth as a character — we're excited to see where it takes her next.

Selena Gomez's Mabel Is the Straight Man in the 'Only Murders in the Building' Trio

Mabel's character — emotionally complex or not — is indisputably necessary to the dynamic that is the Only Murders gang. Because of Mabel, Charles and Oliver have free rein to lean into their quirks: Oliver's almost narcissistic dramatics along with his deep love of dips, and Charles' anxieties, neuroses, and somewhat disproportionate view of his fame. Mabel's steadiness allows for the hijinks of the other two — she is always reacting, centering the story through the lens of reality, laughing or rolling her eyes. But the result of this, in terms of acting, is that Mabel is allowed much less range than her pals. Where Martin and Short can play, as they famously know how to do, Gomez has been relatively boxed in: her role is clear, and she plays it well. But in Episode 6, Only Murders in the Building finally allows Gomez to flex her acting muscles. In their fight scene, Gomez put on her best performance of the series to date, finally tapping into the emotions that Mabel hasn't been able to show until now.

The Trio's Fight Scene in Episode 6 Is a Turning Point for Mabel

We reach the end of Episode 6 with Mabel at the end of her rope. Charles and Oliver have both been consistently placing their own dramas above the group's investigation, at best leaving Mabel to investigate Ben Glenroy's (Paul Rudd) murder on her own, and at worst outright interfering. It all comes to a head when the three go to the theater to hunt for clues. Oliver is deeply conflicted, having recently discovered evidence that makes his new girlfriend Loretta (Meryl Streep) a prime suspect. Charles has just been dumped by his accidental fiancé Joy (Andrea Martin), and is so starkly aware of his loneliness that he brings his new pet fish with him. Needless to say, both of their minds are elsewhere. And their bodies are too, as one by one they split away, leaving Mabel once again feeling alone (though she is eventually joined by this season's love interest Tobert (Jesse Williams), something which Charles and Oliver dare to be upset about).

The three regroup to find Oliver destroying a key piece of evidence in an effort to protect Loretta, though he doesn't say as much. And that's where things fall apart — Oliver is yelling at Mabel and Charles, Charles is yelling at Oliver, Mabel is yelling at them both. In the scene, which is by far Gomez's greatest performance, we see Mabel's hurt and abandonment, desire for justice, and deep sadness that her two dear friends haven't been paying attention to how much this case means to her. Eventually, she moves to indignation — there are other people dying to partner up with her, and she doesn't need to stay loyal to ones who seem determined to prioritize absolutely anything else. Mabel walks out of there angry, that's for sure, but she is also empowered. She can do this on her own. It's an entire emotional journey played out in just a few minutes, and it's a joy to watch.

The biggest question that remains is what this emotional journey might mean for Mabel's arc going forward. What will the trio's dynamic look like now that Mabel has found her own voice? Episode 7 ends with Charles and Oliver making up after an excellent celebrity cameo by Matthew Broderick, and heading to Mabel's apartment to apologize. They knock on the door ready to recommit to the investigation, only to find that she has already moved out. To add insult to injury, the two also receive a notification that the first episode of the new Only Murders in the Building has dropped — with Mabel riding solo. If Mabel starts taking her own space, both in terms of plot and in terms of character development, how will the show adapt to allow it? It's clear to us (we hope, at least), that Mabel, Charles, and Oliver will make up before the end of the season — if not in the next episode. But it's interesting to think of how their dynamic will change once Mabel is no longer merely the foil to balance Charles and Oliver's idiosyncrasies and push forward the plot. Surely, their relationship won't go back to exactly how it was before. And beyond the logic of the plot — it would be a shame to put Gomez's acting chops back in the box once Only Murders in the Building has allowed us to see her range. Wherever they'll end up, we're sure it will be unexpected.