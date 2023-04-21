Selena Gomez has expressed her admiration for Meryl Streep after working together on Only Murders in the Building. Posting to her Instagram account, Gomez praised her co-star and role model, sharing an image of the pair as filming for Season 3 wrapped up.

Gomez has praised Streep in a new image shared to her Instagram account of the pair after the series recently wrapped up filming. “Well we wrapped Season 3 of @onlymurdershulu. I’m not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been,” Gomez captioned a candid image of herself and Streep together on set of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Both women are in their costumes, with Streep wearing a bedazzled blue and black trench coat and Gomez a matching gold sequined dress. Both actors also wear matching looks of admiration as they link arms and smile at each other, confirming Gomez’s claim working on the show has been “deliriously hilarious, challenging, and for [her], an absolute dream.” Whilst Gomez also made the promise to post more photographs of the set in the near future, she could not go without expressing her respect for Streep. “I’ll leave it with the woman I adore, look up to and love.”

Gomez’s praise for Streep comes after the series’ official Twitter account shared the same image. “That’s a wrap on Meryl Streep! Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for Only Murders Season 3,” the account captioned the image. Previously, the account has shared several behind-the-scenes looks at the new season, teasing fans of what is to come. This recently included retweeting a video from series co-creator John Hoffman, which shows footage of Streep, who is believed to be playing a stage actress in the new season, and Paul Rudd (who made a cameo appearance in Season 2 as Broadway star Ben Glenroy) celebrating the end of filming. The pair can be seen laughing and singing as they have fun dancing around the set.

What is 'Only Murders in the Building' about?

Only Murders in the Building is a comedy-mystery that first aired on Hulu in August 2021. The series follows three residents of an affluent apartment building, The Arconia, in New York City, all of whom have vastly different personalities yet share a love of a popular true-crime podcast. When a resident of their building is murdered and authorities deem his death a suicide, the trio—Gomez (young artist Mabel Mora), Steve Martin (retired actor Charles-Haden Savage), and Martin Short (struggling Broadway director Oliver Putnam)—team up to investigate the truth and release their own podcast. Season 3 of the series was renewed in July last year and is expected to air in the summer this year. Whilst Rudd and Streep among others (including Michael Cyril Creighton becoming a season regular as Howard Morris) have joined the cast for the upcoming third season, Amy Ryan (who portrayed Jan Dimas) and Nathan Lane (Teddy Dimas) will not make an appearance. The series is created by Martin and Hoffman.

