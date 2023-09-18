The Big Picture Mabel and Howard uncover shredded evidence in Ben's dressing room, providing potential clues to his death in the upcoming episode of Only Murders in the Building.

Howard, now a series regular, shows off his word-jumble genius skills while working with Mabel on the investigation, demanding scotch tape and taking charge.

The pressure mounts for Oliver as his play reaches a critical audition, Charles struggles with his big musical number, and suspicion swirls around Meryl Streep's character.

The mystery of Ben Glenroy's (Paul Rudd) death is nearing a conclusion, but the Only Murders in the Building trio need a few more clues to get to the bottom of it all. As Oliver (Martin Short) focuses on resurrecting his show and Charles (Steve Martin) returns to play his role, Mabel (Selena Gomez) remains dedicated to proving someone else was behind the "CoBro" star's demise. Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from the upcoming eighth episode of the murder mystery comedy's third season which shows her working with Michael Cyril Creighton's Howard to reassemble some shredded evidence that could very well crack the case wide open.

Howard opens up the scene by questioning what happened backstage on the night Ben was poisoned while also cheekily trying to sneak his way onto Mabel's podcast. The pair found shreds of paper in the actor's dressing room that could or could not be related to his death. While it seems like all hope is lost, Howard is a word-jumble genius, boasting his ability to name every word that can be made out of another world. With the stress high as they try to swiftly uncover clues, he demands some scotch tape and tells Mabel to stay out of his way while he works his magic.

'OMITB' Season 3 Lets Michael Cyril Creighton Shine

Previous seasons of Only Murders have seen Howard stick around as a recurring comedic presence in the Arconia, feeding the gang gossip and generally being more accepting of their presence than other residents. He was also directly involved with the previous investigations into Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) and Bunny Folger's (Jayne Houdyshell) murders. In Season 3, however, Creighton, who previously appeared in Spotlight and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, got a deserved promotion to a series regular and has since been more connected to the trio than ever, serving as Oliver's assistant on "Death Rattle Dazzle" and even going on investigations with them.

What Else Is in Store for Episode 8?

Image via Hulu

Beyond Howard and Mabel's investigation, Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building will see the pressure mounting for Oliver's play as the most critical audition rolls around. Charles, who's been struggling to nail his big musical number, is now on the clock to get it right without completely losing his sanity. Suspicion is still swirling around Meryl Streep's Loretta whose messy past finally threatens to upend everything. Following the start of Mabel's solo "Only Murders" podcast, the police are now aware that something is wrong with the Glenroy case, and a familiar official, likely Detective Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), appears to completely shake up the investigation.

Only Murders Season 3 really raised the bar with its guest stars, landing not only Streep and Rudd but also Matthew Broderick who popped up in the most recent episode to take Charles's "Death Rattle Dazzle" role, annoy Oliver, and prompt a cameo from Mel Brooks. Ashley Park and Jesse Williams also came aboard this season, adding even more star power to the Arconia. They join a strong group of returning cast members including Andrea Martin, Zoe Colletti, Jackie Hoffman, James Caverly, and Tina Fey among others.

Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, September 19. Check out the exclusive clip below.