The Big Picture Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building gave us a clue early on to the identity of Ben's killer. Tobert's handwriting matches the message on Ben's mirror, making him a likely suspect in the murder investigation.

We should be suspicious of Tobert due to his ability to lie convincingly and his uninvestigated connection to Ben Gilroy.

There are signs that Tobert may have a parasocial relationship with Mabel and a fascination with true crime, suggesting a motive for his potential involvement in the murder.

Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building has officially gone past the halfway mark, and we’re closing in on the end of the third season. While the first two seasons were set in the Arconia, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and (Selena Gomez) find themselves embroiled in a Broadway murder mystery. The season’s mystery revolved around the death of actor Ben Gilroy (Paul Rudd) and the arrival of actors like Loretta (Meryl Streep) and Kimber (Ashley Park) amidst a production of a play by Oliver. While there has been momentum building towards the end of the season, the show has been clever about what clues it has dropped so far. And here’s a big one you may have overlooked.

Why Tobert’s Handwriting Is a Big Clue

Throughout the first half of the season, the big clue we have from the killer is them finding “Fucking Pig” written on Ben’s mirror in his green room. This makes Oliver, Mabel, and Charles realize that it was written by the killer. While the early episodes seem to indicate it was Joy (Andrea Martin) or Loretta who was behind Ben’s death, the writing actually seems far more similar to Tobert's (Jesse Williams)!

Upon discovering a sign-in sheet within Allison Guinn's office, Mabel comes to the realization that the group has successfully obtained handwriting samples from the entire Death Rattle Dazzle cast. She realizes that these samples can now be employed for a comparative analysis with the writing found on the mirror. However, with Oliver working overtime to hide all evidence lest it be Loretta behind it, the playwright wipes the writing off and leaves the sign-in sheet in Ben’s office. Here’s hoping though, that Mabel took a picture off the mirror because when Tobert writes Ben’s doctor's name on the murder board, his writing matches the writing on the mirror. Mabel however, doesn’t seem to notice this so far.

We Should Have Kept a Close Eye on Tobert

There’s more to why we should look at Tobert with a more critical eye. While you might be lost in his blue eyes, like Mabel and even Theo Dimas (James Caverly) were, you may want to pay attention to this documentarian. First, we know he can lie convincingly, his story about not rescuing elephants in Botswana almost had us and Mabel convinced. Secondly, he’s the kind of character who has been in Ben Gilroy’s life but whom the core three characters haven’t investigated. If anything, the constant focus on Loretta possibly being the murderer and even Joy being considered makes him not being investigated an obvious omission, with him now being the only love interest left who hasn’t been investigated.

Thus far, we know shockingly little about Tobert, given what a principal role he’s played in the investigation. There’s a strong possibility he is a true crime junkie. We see shades of this in Episode 7 when he hands Mabel a Bloody Mabel fanart that he is eager to center a podcast series on. There’s a possibility that he himself created it and is attracted to Mabel Mora partly due to a parasocial relationship he has built in his head. We see something similar with Alice (Cara Delevingne) in Season 2, who is entranced by the idea of Bloody Mabel (with Alice going as far as to stage an art exhibit where she is dressed like her, and covered in blood) and it leads to the demise of Mabel’s relationship with Alice.

Tobert knows instantly who Theo Dimas is the first time he sees him in Episode 7, making it clear that he definitely knows quite a bit about the lives of the people the trio covered on their podcast. So, there seems to be plenty pushing the narrative thread that it’s actually Tobert behind Ben’s murder.