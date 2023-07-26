The Big Picture The new trailer for the third season of Only Murders in the Building reveals that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel will once again find themselves embroiled in a mystery they didn't anticipate.

The upcoming season will delve into the murder of Ben, a cliffhanger from the previous season, with Paul Rudd making appearances through flashback sequences.

Meryl Streep joins the cast as one of the prime suspects when the series returns on August 8.

Yet another mystery will directly concern the residents of The Arconia, with Hulu releasing a new trailer for the third season of Only Murders in the Building. Charles-Haden (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) will find themselves yet again stuck in a situation they didn't intend to be a part of, but since there's no one else who can solve crimes like they do, they will be forced to be up to the challenge. People around the unconventional trio will think twice before breaking the law, or else they will meet the fury of amateur detectives who turned into efficient investigators.

The third installment of the successful comedy will take the characters to places they've never been before, driving them deeper into the mystery of who was behind Ben's (Paul Rudd) murder. His passing was the big cliffhanger teased at the end of the second season, leaving viewers confused regarding who could have committed the crime. Even if the character himself is dead, Rudd will play a minor role in the new episodes via flashback sequences meant to explain what actually happened to Ben. The clock is ticking, and a murderer is still on the loose.

The dangerous lives the characters currently lead began to take a turn back when the show premiered in 2021. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel realized they were all fans of the same true crime podcast, allowing them to become friends instead of being simply neighbors. But everything changed when they found out that Tim (Julian Chihi) was killed in the same building where they lived. They decide to start their own podcast, where they analyze the circumstances surrounding their neighbor's death while they try to solve the mystery by themselves. Nothing would stop the new group of detectives.

Guest Stars To Die For

Given the continuous praise Only Murders in the Building is receiving while it continues its run, more celebrities seem tempted to join the mystery in any capacity they can. And the upcoming third season will be no exception, with Meryl Streep appearing in the comedy show for the first time. As an extravagant character who might get in the way of the main investigators, the legendary actress will enter the bizarre world of a comedy that deals with the ruthless side of New York City. In addition to Streep bringing her best game to the third season, Paul Rudd's role will grow as the murder of his character is investigated.

You can check out the new trailer for the third season of Only Murders in the Building below, before the show returns to Hulu on August 8: