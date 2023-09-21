Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3, Episode 8. The following piece also contains mentions of sexual harassment that some readers may find disturbing.

The Big Picture Episode 8 of Only Murders in the Building uncovers Loretta's dark backstory, revealing a past of sexual harassment, teenage pregnancy, and giving up her child for adoption.

Loretta's assumption that Dickie is her son leads her to audition for the play to get closer to him, becoming his manager, but she has yet to reveal her true identity.

Loretta confesses to poisoning and killing Ben, but it's unclear if she actually did it or if she's protecting Dickie. The true identity of the killer will be revealed soon.

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building Season 3 may have had its best episode yet, with Episode 8 (titled "Sitzprobe") beginning with a bombshell revelation. This opening sequence finally reveals the motivations and backstory of one of Season 3's most mysterious characters. That character is newcomer Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), and it is now clear that she is much more than a struggling actress.These revelations set up a whole new set of dynamics for the Only Murders trio of investigators. Now, it seems that Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and...well...maybe not Oliver (Martin Short) have a new prime suspect in Loretta. She did, after all, confess to the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), but it doesn't look like she did this out of guilt, but out of protection for another suspect. Loretta being Season 3's killer still feels a bit too obvious, but even if she really did kill Ben Glenroy, her motive for doing so is codified by an unexpectedly dark backstory.

The Big Loretta Twist on 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

The first episode of Only Murders in the Building Season 3 introduces the new character of Loretta Durkin. From her own narration, it initially seems apparent that Loretta never found her footing in the acting world, and has instead spent several decades trying to fulfill her dream of becoming a world-renowned actress. She finally seems to get her chance at a big break when she auditions for an ambitious new play called Death Rattle. Her performance impresses the play's director, Oliver Putnam, so much that he says the words that every aspiring actor is waiting to hear: "Where have you been"?However, Episode 8 of Season 3 reveals that there is much more to Loretta's story than we originally thought.

The opening for the eighth episode begins like Episode 1, showcasing Loretta's life before she joined the cast of Death Rattle Dazzle (the re-worked musical version of Death Rattle). However, we get some shocking new information when we see more of Loretta's life when she was presumably a teenager or young adult. In one of the opening scenes, see a young Loretta (Taylor Colwell) practicing her lines for a local production.It's during this rehearsal where Loretta's story takes a dark turn when the director of this play (Bret Shuford) gives the young girl a particularly creepy smile. Just when audiences begin to think the worst, the show smash cuts to Loretta in a doctor's office, where she is given a pamphlet with some unfortunate news — the young woman is pregnant, presumably after an inappropriate sexual encounter with that director. Being a young woman who doesn't have the proper resources to care for a child, Loretta is forced to give up her son for adoption while she moves to New York to try and pursue her acting career.

Is Dickie Actually Loretta's Son?

Though Loretta's child was conceived via difficult and problematic circumstances, she still very much cares for her son, always wondering what happened to him. As soon as actor Ben Glenroy became a world-renowned sensation, Loretta took notice right away. Not because of Ben, but rather his brother, Dickie Glenroy (Jeremy Shamos). In Episode 7, Mabel learned that Dickie is not the biological brother of Ben Glenroy. Instead, he was adopted and has spent much of his life resenting Ben for his consistent poor treatment and lack of consideration for him. Loretta also clearly had grudges against Ben as well, but now we know why. Loretta is convinced that Dickie Glenroy is the son she gave up for adoption all those years ago. Dickie's closeness to Ben and Ben's involvement in Death Rattle is what actually motivated Loretta to try out for the play. She wanted to grow closer with Dickie, and so far she has succeeded since Dickie has now taken Loretta on as her manager. However, she still has not told Dickie that she is his mother, and frankly, we still don't know for sure if Loretta's assumption about being Dickie's mother is ultimately correct.

Did Loretta Really Kill Ben on 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3?

As the police department reopens the investigation of Ben Glenroy's murder, it doesn't take long for the NYPD to label Dickie Glenroy as their prime suspect. Ever the obsessive mother figure, Loretta takes notice of Dickie almost being taken away by the police and makes a drastic decision. Throwing caution to the wind and putting the Death Rattle Dazzle play as well as her romantic relationship with Oliver at risk, Loretta makes the bold claim that she was the one who tried to poison Ben and ultimately pushed him down the elevator shaft.The police immediately take Loretta into custody, seemingly believing her confession to be genuine. The rest of the cast and crew are shocked by Loretta's confession, most of all Oliver, who immediately tries to stop Loretta from admitting to something he believes she didn't do. This does little to sway the police who take her away. Now losing his star actress and his second chance at love, Oliver collapses onto the floor, his heart unable to take the incredible stress of the tense situation.

Revealing the killer's identity in Episode 8 would be a bold move, but it still seems that there is more to this story than lets on. As of now, it appears Loretta only admitted to Ben's murder as a way to protect Dickie from being held responsible for the death. There is no doubt that the true identity of Only Murders in the Building Season 3's killer will be revealed within the next two episodes, but there's always the chance that Loretta's son may actually be the true culprit.

