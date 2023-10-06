Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building

The Big Picture The Season 3 finale of Only Murders in the Building leaves us with a mysterious murder, but it seems like the victim wasn't the intended target.

Who exactly is the killer, and was the killer after Charles? It's possible that someone wanted Charles dead, but who would go through all the trouble to assassinate him?

What's next for the characters? With unanswered questions, potential reunions, and new plot developments, we're left wondering about the future of Charles, Joy, Oliver, Mabel, and the rest of the cast in Season 4.

The curtain has closed on Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building — and it's safe to say that it was a rousing success. The beloved "whodunit" starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short delivered a show-stopping, star-studded third season with Paul Rudd as a murder victim and Meryl Streep as a prime suspect. Not to mention, this season was positively brimming with catchy tunes with the introduction of an added musical element. With this season’s murderer(s) finally revealed and put behind bars, we face another inevitability of an Only Murders season finale: a new victim. It seems like somebody may have set their sights on Charles, as the Season 3 finale reveals someone attempting to shoot him through the window of his own apartment — except the person they end up killing isn’t Charles but his oft-seen ex-stunt double, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Between this new murder case and a few other loose threads, there are plenty of unanswered questions heading into Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

Who Killed Sazz?

The big question heading into any new season of Only Murders is: who is the killer? At the end of Season 3, Sazz is in Charles’ apartment to grab some vintage wine for the crew at the afterparty when a shot pierces through the window and strikes her down. She lays on the floor for a few minutes bleeding out before the screen cuts to black. We have just as little to go off of as any other season, but this time it seems like the victim wasn’t who the murderer intended to take out.

Was the Killer After Charles?

In all likelihood, Sazz was not the intended target of that assassination. It’s been a running gag how similar she and Charles look, not to mention she was walking through his apartment with the lights off. But who would want Charles dead? Someone related to a previous case? Joy? An ardent hater of Brazzos? The shot through the window would require both access to the Arconia and a pretty decent sniper rifle, but who would go through all that trouble to kill one old guy with a true-crime podcast? There’s plenty of people who could have it out for him, but with this particularly thorough method of execution, this was clearly not a moment of anger gone wrong as we’ve seen in seasons passed. It was a deliberate assassination attempt, and if Charles truly was their intended target, Sazz may not be the last innocent to die for this case.

What Did Sazz Need To Speak With Charles About?

With all the blood, death, and so on, it's easy to forget the crucial moments that led to that final breath. Sazz’s appearance in and of itself is not too strange, she’s known to show up a few times at random throughout the season, but she came to the Arconia specifically to seek out Charles and talk to him. Could the killer have been trying to prevent Charles from finding out whatever Sazz needed to say? And just what did she need to tell him so badly anyway?

Will Charles and Joy Reunite?

Charles is clearly still hung up on Joy (Andrea Martin), and while that text about Scott Bakula might have been a one-off gag, it’s likely there’s still more to be seen there. Unlike Mabel, who seems happy enough to move on from one season’s love interest to the next, Charles isn’t quite so eager to move on. He even considered staying with Jan (Amy Ryan) after finding out she was the killer in Season 1, so with his feelings for Joy still intact and no murder charges headed her way (yet), there’s a good chance Season 4 will see him trying to win her back.

Will Oliver Have Another Heart Attack?

Oliver’s health has been a slowly evolving plot line since the start of the show. His love of dips and habit of not worrying about his health as much as he should was a gag that eventually became a season-long plot line. Oliver had one heart attack at the start of the season and another when Loretta was arrested. Every case puts him at a higher risk should another one occur, and with someone seemingly out to get one of his besties, the stress will surely not help things. Will Oliver take some steps to keep his health in check and his blood pressure low? Or will he continue to live on the brink and risk an even more dangerous heart attack in the future?

Will Mabel Find a New Place To Live?

Another ongoing plot thread of Season 3 was what Mabel will do with her future. The renovations in her aunt’s apartment are now completed, the place has been sold, and Mabel no longer has a place at the Arconia. Tobert (Jesse Williams) tries to convince her to take a chance on LA, but just like her guys, Mabel belongs in New York. But by the end of Season 3, Mabel still doesn’t have a great place to call home or a job that speaks to her. While the purpose and career may be more of a long-term goal for Mabel, the housing question is prescient. Will she find a crappy place in Manhattan? Or another Borough? Or would Charles or Oliver put her up for a while?

Will Oliver, Charles, and Mabel Be Going to Los Angeles?

Just because they aren’t moving there doesn’t mean they can’t visit. Oliver and Mabel both say they could deal with LA in "small doses." Between Loretta heading west to make it big and Tobert inviting Mabel to visit, it seems our favorite murder trio may be heading to Hollywood in Season 4. With so many arrows pointing that way and another in-industry murder taking place, it’d make sense to move this show to La La Land.

What Will Happen to Oliver and Loretta?

The relationship between Oliver and Loretta was the central romance of Season 3, and while they’re set to go their separate ways to follow their dreams, it doesn’t seem like they have any intention to end things between them. While Mabel’s past romances tend to end off-screen between seasons, some like Charles’ can carry over. And given how infatuated these two seem with each other, it’d be pretty anticlimactic for them to silently end things offscreen. But if it does continue, that also brings new challenges. How will they handle long distance? Can their love survive without the stage lights to sustain them? How will Loretta fare in the spotlight? And how will Oliver fare watching her?

Like any crime show, Only Murders in the Building Season 3 provides just as many questions as it does answers. We can speculate all we want, but the suspects and specifics will continue to elude us at least until we start getting some promo materials for Season 4. While we wait, we can ponder away with what little we know and re-watch the first three seasons to prime ourselves for what’s ahead.