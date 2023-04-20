Fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of Only Murders in the Building. Hulu’s mystery comedy-drama has gained much fanfare and is dedicatedly working to deliver on expectations. Along with its leading trio of Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the series has added a host of guest stars or say, comedic geniuses like Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd to the cast for the third season.

Over the course of the production of Season 3, the official Twitter account of the series has given fans a lot of behind-the-scenes glimpses showcasing fun, banter, and teasing what’s in store. Seems like finally, the fun is coming to an end for the cast as the production nears its end. A new image revealed by the series announces Streep has wrapped her work on sets. We see Streep standing alongside co-star Gomez on set as the caption reads, “That’s a wrap on Meryl Streep! Can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for Only Murders Season 3.”

Who Is Meryl Streep Playing in Only Murders in the Building?

The Academy Award-winning actor is not averse to comedy and will certainly bring her charisma to the series. While not much is known about her character yet, some elements are on display in previously revealed images and videos. In one behind-the-scenes video, she was seen practicing a dance routine and another saw her during a table read – we can assume she’s playing a stage actor in the upcoming season.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: You Won't See These Characters in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 3

The finale of Season 2 set up the mystery of the upcoming season with the on-stage death of Rudd’s character Ben Glenroy and all eyes are on Oliver, who was seen in a tense moment with him backstage. The cliffhanger left fans asking for more and the upcoming season will certainly deliver on it. The series has not only been a fan favorite but has also garnered much critical acclaim and Emmy nominations. Along with Martin, Short, and Gomez, the series also casts Amy Ryan, Jane Lynch, Andrea Martin, Tina Fey, Ryan Broussard, Jayne Houdyshell, and more. Along with Rudd and Streep, the new season will add actors like Emily in Paris star Ashley Park and Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams.

The first and second seasons of Only Murders in the Building are currently airing on the streaming platform. We can expect Season 3 to drop on Hulu sometime in the summer of 2023. Meanwhile, check the show's wrap post for Streep down below.