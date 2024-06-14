The Big Picture New behind-the-scenes image reveals showbiz glamor and mysterious motion-capture outfits for the upcoming season of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Season 4 of the hit show will see the trio investigating a personal murder mystery with a star-studded lineup of guest stars.

The highly-anticipated fourth season of 'Only Murders in the Building' premieres on August 27, 2024, promising more twists, danger, and intrigue.

Fans of Only Murders in the Building have another two months to wait for the show to make its much-anticipated return, but star Steve Martin has shared a new behind-the-scenes image that may whet their appetites. In the image, which he shared on Instagram, Martin and co-stars Martin Short and Selena Gomez are all dressed up...but for what, viewers will need to wait for August 27, when the show's fourth season debuts on Hulu.

In the photo, captioned simply "Show business.", Gomez is wearing a glitzy outfit that suggests Hollywood glamor, while Martin and Short are clad head-to-toe in considerably less-flattering motion-capture outfits. Clearly, some sort of special effects sequence is in the works, but it remains to be seen whether it's one that's happening "in-universe" or not. One plot point of the upcoming season, as seen in the trailer that was released last month, is the show's trio of true-crime podcasters and amateur sleuths (Martin's Charles Haden-Savage, Short's Oliver Putnam, and Gomez' Mabel Mora) journeying from their New York City home base to Los Angeles, where a studio executive (Molly Shannon) wants to buy the movie rights to their podcast. This image could depict that film's production, or it could be from a fantasy sequence, akin to the memorable "White Room" scenes from last season that saw Charles slip into a fugue state while he rehearsed his challenging musical number for Oliver's Broadway show.

What's Going to Happen in Season 4 of 'Only Murders in the Building'?

Every season of Only Murders in the Building centers around a murder, and this one is no different - but this time, it's personal. Last season's shocking season finale ended with a sniper shooting and killing Charles' longtime stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), in Charles' apartment, having seemingly mistaken her for Charles. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel's journey will take them to the other side of the country, and - more worryingly - the seldom-seen other side of the Arconia apartment building they all live in. Meryl Streep will return as Oliver's actress love interest, Loretta Durkin, as will recently-minted Oscar winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Donna Williams, the trio's ally in the NYPD.

In addition to the returning cast members, Only Murders in the Building has a murderer's row of guest stars lined up for the upcoming season. Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Kumail Nanjiani, Zach Galifianakis, Melissa McCarthy, and Richard Kind are set to play suspects, persons of interest, and red herrings in season 4.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building premieres August 27, 2024 on Hulu. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the trailer for season 4 below.