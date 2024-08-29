Four seasons in, and Only Murders in the Building continues to catch audiences by surprise with its murder mysteries and the captivating trio inspecting them. The Arconia neighbors are now tasked with finding the person responsible for the death of a close friend, all the while they ponder whether to accept a picture deal with a major studio to adapt their podcast into a movie.

As Oliver (Martin Short), Charles (Steve Martin), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) take on another gripping investigation, many new characters will join in on the whodunnit thrill. To find which A-listers are set to make cameos this season, here is a handy cast and character guide.

Martin Short

Oliver Putnam

Known for coming up with one of Broadway's greatest flops, Oliver Putnam is part of the main trio behind the true-crime podcast "Only Murders in the Building". Although the character is still trying to dote on a lavish lifestyle, he isn't as financially stable as he once was. With his dog Winnie at his side and the podcast to keep him busy, he is always excited about solving another murder case and his enthusiasm usually keeps Charles and Mabel invested in their investigations. This season, Oliver and his colleagues will be unveiling the killer responsible for Sazz Pataki's (Jane Lynch) death.

Martin Short plays the enthusiastic Oliver, and he is no stranger to being on a hit TV show. From SCTV (where he had the chance to create his well-known alter egos Ed Grimley and Jackie Rogers Jr.) to The Morning Show, the actor has been featured in quite a few series before getting to play the lead in the Hulu original. With two Primetime Emmys under his sleeve and a Tony, Short has an illustrious career. Some of his most beloved projects were alongside his co-star Steve Martin in The Father of the Bride and Three Amigos.

Steve Martin

Charles-Haden Savage

Much like Oliver, Charles is no longer in his prime career wise. His most notable performance remains that of the lead character in "Brazzos", a '90s hit. As a semi-retired actor, he has lots of spare time to solve crimes through the podcast he produces with his neighbors. Season 3 will focus on his long-term friendship with the murder victim (who happened to be his stunt double), with Collider's Remus Noronha even calling their flashback scenes together "the most heartbreaking scenes in the season".

A prominent comedian, Steve Martin, played several iconic characters throughout the years before starring as Charles in OMITB, including Orin Scrivello in Little Shop of Horrors and Inspector Clouseau in The Pink Panther (a movie he also co-wrote). With a career filled with impressionable performances, many of which have gained classic status, it is easy to understand why he's earned an honorary Academy Award. Aside from his onscreen achievements, Martin has been a Grammy-winning musician and a successful stand-up artist since the '70s. He has hosted Saturday Night Live a total of 16 times.

Selena Gomez

Mabel Mora

Mabel is not only the youngest member of the podcast trio, but also the most grounded. Like her two elderly friends, the character also lives in Arconia and cuts to the chase when it comes to solving cases. In fact, her drive to be objective when piecing out clues led her to distance herself from Oliver and Charles in Season 3, only reuniting with them after they were 100 percent focused on finding the killer. This time around, Mabel won't have any romantic entanglements to distract her from their new investigation and will be much more in touch with herself and what she wants to do next.

Selena Gomez started out as a child actress in Barney & Friends, and rose to fame as the lead in the Disney Channel series The Wizards of Waverly Place. Since then, she has juggled multiple hats, from starring in films like Spring Breakers and Ramona and Beezus to consistently putting out pop tunes like "Love You Like a Love Song" and "Same Old Love". In addition to playing Mabel, Gomez also hosts cooking shows and owns a leading beauty product company called Rare Beauty. She most recently earned a Cannes for her role in Emilia Perez, a film set to release on Netflix later this year.

Jane Lynch

Sazz Pataki

As previously mentioned, Sazz Pataki is Charles' old friend and his stunt double who got murdered in cold blood. Season 4 will be all about getting to the bottom of who killed her at Charles' apartment and what was the motivation behind this gruesome act.

Before playing Sazz, Jane Lynch was popularly known for her role as the evil cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester in Glee (a performance that landed her an Emmy). She was also a recurring star in several other TV hits, including Two and a Half Men, The Good Fight, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Prior to OMITB, Lynch also worked alongside Gomez in a Cinderella adaptation called Another Cinderella Story.

Meryl Streep

Loretta Durkin

After being introduced in Season 3, Loretta Durkin is back, and she is even more enamored by Oliver. Although their relationship blossomed mid-investigation, with Loretta being a suspect in Ben's (Paul Rudd) death, her and the Broadway alum have seen their connection evolve into romance.

Meryl Streep needs no introduction. A Hollywood legend with over 21 Academy Award nominations (and three wins), the actress is best-known for work in films like Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie's Choice, Mamma Mia, Out of Africa, and The Devil Wears Prada. The latter will have a sequel soon, meaning that Streep will be back as Miranda Priestly in no time.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Detective Donna Williams

Detective Donna Williams appeared in only one episode last season, but that is no indicator of her leaving the show for good. The killjoy cop who gets in the way of the main trio's podcast investigation, is back in action.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph not only received an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Detective Donna Williams, but she also recently earned an Oscar for her supporting role in Alexander Payne's The Holdovers. Aside from the Hulu series, she also appeared in shows like This Is Us, High Fidelity, and The Idol.

Molly Shannon

Bev Melon

In addition to uncovering the truth about Sazz Pataki's death, the trio of amateur detectives is also overwhelmed by the fact that their podcast is getting adapted to the big screen, with Paramount Pictures producer Bev Melon looking after the production.

Like Martin and Short, Molly Shannon was also part of Saturday Night Live. She has also starred in multiple films and TV projects, including Never Been Kissed, Hotel Transylvania (alongside Gomez), and The White Lotus. Before guest starring in the Hulu series, Shannon also worked on a Max comedy called The Other Two.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy's character doesn't have a name so far, but it has been revealed that she will play Charles' sister in Season 4.

The actress has come a long way since playing Sookie St. James in Gilmore Girls. Since then, she has been nominated for an Oscar twice for her roles in Bridesmaids, and Can You Ever Forgive Me? She also hosted Saturday Night Live from 2011-2017, winning a Primetime Emmy Award for her guest appearance.

Eva Longoria

In the podcast adaptation for the screen, Eva Longoria is cast as Mabel. The latter feels flattered to have a beautiful actress playing her in the upcoming movie.

A former soap opera star, Longoria began her onscreen career in The Young and Restless, followed by her portrayal of socialite Gabrielle Solis in Desperate Housewives. For a while, the actress was working behind-the-scenes, but she just recently returned to TV with the Apple TV+ original Land of Women.

Eugene Levy

Eugene Levy is also making a guest appearance this season as himself. The actor has been selected to play Charles in the film about the podcast. Much like Mabel, Charles is thrilled to have a notable comedian playing him onscreen.

Prior to OMITB, Levy worked alongside Short on the Canadian sketch series SCTV. He also collaborated with Martin in Cheaper by the Dozen 2 and Lynch in Best in Show. Yet, the actor is better known for playing the Rose patriarch in the Emmy-winning sitcom Schitt's Creek.

Zach Galifianakis

Yet, different from the aforementioned, Oliver isn't so sure that Zach Galifianakis is the right person to play him in a movie about the trio and their crime podcast.

The actor is better known for playing Alan in The Hangover trilogy and Chip Baskets in the FX series Baskets.

Kumail Nanjiani

Similarly to McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani's character has yet to be disclosed, but according to reports from when the actor was originally cast, he will have an integral role in the ongoing investigation.

Prior to the Hulu original, Nanjiani played Dinesh in the HBO comedy series Silicon Valley and Steve in the miniseries Welcome to Chippendales.

