The Big Picture Desmin Borges, Siena Werber, and Lilian Rebelo join the cast of Only Murders in The Building Season 4, alongside big names like Zach Galifianakis and Meryl Streep.

Season 4 kicks off with Mabel, Oliver, and Charles heading to LA to solve the murder of Sazz Pataki, promising new twists and turns in the mystery.

Filming for Season 4 is underway, with Selena Gomez sharing updates on Instagram and new cast members adding fresh layers to the murder investigation.

Hulu’s mystery-comedy drama Only Murders in The Building has just added Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Siena Werber (Room For Error), and Lilian Rebelo as the newest recurring cast members. The actors will join series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in the show’s upcoming fourth season.

In addition to Borges, Werber, and Rebelo, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, and Eugene Levy are also set to be part of the recurring ensemble cast. Academy-award winner Meryl Streep, on the other hand, will be reprising her role as Loretta Durkin, who was a major murder suspect in OMITB Season 3 but turned out to be innocent.

According to Deadline, Shannon is set to take on the role of a high-powered LA businesswoman who runs into the three main characters and immediately takes an interest in their investigation. We also have Longoria, Levy, and Nanjiani, who are expected to play major roles in the investigation of Sazz’s murder. The roles of the three latest members of the recurring cast is being kept under wraps for now.

Filming for ‘Only Murders in The Building’ Season 4 Is Currently Underway

Close

On March 1, 2024, Selena Gomez confirmed that the cast had officially started filming for the show’s new season. The former Disney star posted a picture of roses she had received from her co-stars, Marin and Short on her Instagram story with a note saying, “We’re so happy to be back with you, love, Steve and Marty” — plus, she had captioned the picture, “Day 1.”

As revealed by Disney Television Group President, Craig Erwich, Season 4 will kick things off with Mabel, Oliver, and Charles taking a trip to Los Angeles to track down Sazz Pataki’s (Jane Lynch) killer. But there’s no need to worry as they will eventually find their way back to The Arconia. Plus, while talking about Season 4 taking place in a brand-new location, co-creator John Hoffman revealed that the fans can expect to see a “definite touch of Los Angeles in small doses.”

Circling back to the new characters — they’re all expected to bring new twists and turns to the murder mystery every step of the way. While the details about these new characters are unclear as of yet — we’re well aware of their impressive credits. Borges is best known for his role as Edgar in the FX comedy You’re The Worst along with starring opposite Jennifer Lopez in the film Shotgun Wedding. Werber is set to star in the A24 and HBO limited series The Sympathizer with Robert Downey Jr. and Rebelo is a newcomer who graduated from the drama program at Fordham in 2021 before starring in Our Dear Drug Lord at the Kirk Douglas Theatre.

Only Murders In the Building is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S. The release date for Only Murders in The Building Season 4, however, is not yet announced.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

Watch on Hulu