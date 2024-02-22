The Big Picture Eva Longoria joins Only Murders in the Building for Season 4, playing a key role in the central mystery.

The hit Hulu series recently added notable names like Meryl Streep and Molly Shannon to the cast for the upcoming season.

Plot details are under wraps for Season 4, but the show will move from Manhattan to Los Angeles for a temporary change of scenery.

Only Murders in the Building has added yet another star to the cast of its upcoming fourth season. Eva Longoria will drop into the Arconia apartment building in a recurring role. Deadline reports that while Longoria's role is secret for now, her character will be integral to the season's central mystery; the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), the stunt double and longtime confidant of main character Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin).

Longoria is the latest cast member known to be headed to the hit Hulu mystery comedy for its next season. In addition to the leading trio of Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, casting announcements for the series have been coming in fast and furious. One of last season's recurring characters, actress and love interest to Short's Oliver Putnam, Loretta Durkin, played to great acclaim by Meryl Streep, has been confirmed to return. Last week also saw the announcement that Saturday Night Live veteran Molly Shannon will also recur in the next season, playing a high-powered business executive who gets wrapped up in the murder mystery du jour. And while plot details have been scarce, we know that the show will depart the cozy confines of Manhattan for the sun-soaked streets of Los Angeles for a few episodes.

Who Is Eva Longoria?

The Texas-born Longoria got her first break on long-running soap opera The Young and the Restless, where she played Isabella Braña from 2001 to 2003. She made a jump to primetime when she was cast as Gabrielle Solis on the soapy drama Desperate Housewives. It ran for eight seasons, making Longoria into a household name. She has gone on to star in the sitcom Telenovela and produced the series Devious Maids with Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry. Her film roles include Over Her Dead Body, Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and the 2018 remake of Overboard. Last year, she made her feature directorial debut with the Cheetos-based biopic Flamin' Hot, and began hosting her own CNN travel series, Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico. She is next set to star in the Apple dramedy Land of Women.

Since its debut in the summer of 2021, Only Murders in the Building has been a critical and ratings hit for Hulu, and was renewed for a fourth season after the conclusion of its third season last year. Its first season recently aired on ABC to help fill the programming schedule, which had been decimated by last year's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 is currently in pre-production and has yet to set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Seasons 4

