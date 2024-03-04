The Big Picture Kumail Nanjiani joins the cast of Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building alongside other talented newcomers such as Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy.

The main trio of Martin, Short, and Gomez will briefly leave New York for Los Angeles in the upcoming season.

Season 4's plot will involve investigating the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

Filming recently began on Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, yet the already stacked list of newcomers to the Arconia continues to grow. Following last week's addition of comedy icon Eugene Levy, Academy Award nominee Kumail Nanjiani is reuniting with Hulu to play a recurring role in the latest installment of the popular murder mystery comedy series. His character is currently being kept under wraps, but Variety reports that he'll play a key role in the investigation into the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), Charles's (Steve Martin) stunt double.

In addition to Nanjiani and Levy, Season 4 will boast the talents of Desperate Housewives alum Eva Longoria and SNL veteran Molly Shannon, also in recurring roles. Meryl Streep will also get to reprise her role as Oliver's (Martin Short) love interest and play star Loretta Durkin after a standout performance in Season 3 that earned Critics Choice Award and Golden Globe consideration. The wealth of new talent will be needed as the main trio of Martin, Short, and Selena Gomez will be briefly leaving the Arconia and New York behind for a trip to Los Angeles, which Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich teased at the 2024 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour would be an intriguing new canvas to apply the Only Murders formula to.

Details of Season 4's plot are yet to be unveiled outside the Los Angeles excursion and how Season 3 ended. Following the successful launch of Oliver's new show after the murder of Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) was solved, Sazz approached Charles about something important she needed to tell him. Before she could deliver the news, however, she was shot while heading up to the Brazzos star's apartment. That final scene sets up the team's next case and there are plenty of questions left to answer, including who wanted Charles dead, what vital information Sazz had for him, and what she was writing in blood.

Kumail Nanjiani Returns to Hulu With 'OMITB'

Close

Hulu gets back one of its stars with Nanjiani joining OMITB's upcoming season. Last year, he earned an Emmy nomination for his starring role as Chippendales mastermind Somen "Steve" Banerjee in the streamer's miniseries Welcome to Chippendales and appeared as a guest in History of the World, Part II. Murder mystery comedies are no stranger to him either, given his experience as one of Will Arnett's celebrity partners on Netflix's Murderville. Nanjiani boasts an impressive career including an Oscar nomination for The Big Sick, which he starred in and co-wrote the screenplay for alongside his wife Emily Gordon, a starring role in Silicon Valley, and, more recently, the lead in Illumination's Migration. OMITB isn't his only upcoming New York-based venture, as he's also a new addition to Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire releasing in theaters on March 22.

There's no release date yet for Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, but you can check out our guide here for everything we know so far about the new episodes. The first three seasons are available now to stream on Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

Watch on Hulu