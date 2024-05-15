The Big Picture Melissa McCarthy joins the star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building for Season 4, alongside other big names like Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, and Jane Lynch.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the Emmy-nominated series follows three strangers solving murders while producing a podcast.

The Season 4 teaser reveals new mysteries as the trio heads to Hollywood while investigating the latest murder in their circle.

The Emmy-nominated Hulu series Only Murders in the Building has added one more big name to its star-studded cast list, and it's none other than Melissa McCarthy. McCarthy, who played Ursula in The Little Mermaid, was announced as the latest guest star for Season 4 ahead of its release this summer as she was spotted in yesterday's teaser footage. She joins previously announced guest stars Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, Molly Shannon, Kumail Nanjiani, and Richard Kind.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building consists of three seasons so far with ten episodes each, all of which premiered on Hulu. Season 1 aired in August 2021, followed by its second season in June 2022, and Season 3 in August 2023. Less than three months later, it was renewed for a fourth season, which is set to premiere on August 27, 2024.

The mystery series follows three (former) strangers played by Martin (Charles), Martin Short (Oliver), and Selena Gomez (Mabel), who all have an interest in true-crime podcasts and soon become friends while investigating a series of murders in the Arconia, their luxury apartment building. The experience leads them to produce their own podcast about the cases, titled Only Murders in the Building. Season 4 will include the main characters alongside returning cast members Meryl Streep, Jane Lynch, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Michael Cyril Creighton.

'Only Murders In The Building' Season 4 Trailer Shows McCarthy Alongside Other New Guest Stars

Hulu recently released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming season, to give the audience a glimpse of the latest additions to Season 4. The season picks up immediately after the shocking ending of the Season 3 finale, whereby Charles, Oliver, and Mabel find out that Charles' longtime stunt double and confidant, Sazz Pataki (Lynch) had been shot and killed in their apartment building. The trio's investigation into the murder leads them to Los Angeles, where a Hollywood studio headed by new guest star Shannon wants to make a movie about their podcast. As fans would expect, nothing can keep the trio from uncovering more mysteries in the Arconia and, of course, recording it all for their podcast.

Besides playing lead roles in the series, Martin, Short, and Gomez executive produce along with Hoffman, Dan Fogelman (This Is Us), and Jess Rosenthal (Pitch). The series, also produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios, has received critical acclaim since its debut as well as multiple accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award nomination and a Golden Globe nomination.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information on Only Murders in the Building Season 4; meanwhile, the previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

