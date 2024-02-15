The Big Picture Meryl Streep will return for the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building.

Season 4 will take place in Los Angeles.

Molly Shannon also recently joined the cast for show alongside returning stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.

Over the course of its first three seasons, Only Murders in the Building has been one the best shows on TV. The Hulu series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez has been full of so many fun twists and turns. Especially when it has come to its long list of iconic guest stars. At the top of that list was Meryl Streep who joined the cast in the show's Broadway-centric third season. Now, it’s been confirmed that Streep will be coming back for another round of gruesome murders in Only Murder’s upcoming fourth season.

Streep will return as actress Loretta Durkin. The character was a main murder suspect last season which revolved around Oliver Putna’s (Short) play going off the rails with his lead actor Paul Rudd’s Ben Glenroy being murdered. She didn’t end up being the killer, and it seemed like her character’s storyline wrapped up at the end of the season with the reveal that she had a secret son involved in the play itself. However, it was revealed earlier this week that Season 4 will be leaving New York City for the first time with the Only Murders trio heading to Los Angeles, California. Given that Loretta’s an actress, her return fits in with the show’s new sun-soaked theme. This also means that her romantic relationship with Oliver will probably get more serious.

Hollywood Can Be Murder

While Season 4 plot details are being kept as secret as a murder investigation, the Season 3 cliffhanger saw Charles-Haden Savage’s (Martin) longtime stunt double (Jane Lynch) being gunned down. Someone was out to kill Charles, but the question remains, who would want to kill him? Charles’ acting background is another great reason for the cinematic location switch, and it’s going to be interesting to see how Gomez’s Mabel, Charles, and Oliver’s investigation tactics change given how personal this case will be. Mabel was a suspect in Season 1 and this isn’t the first time the trio has gotten too close to a case, but with the uncharted waters of Hollywood, the stakes are higher than ever. However, no matter what happens, just the thought of seeing Gomez, Martin, and Short together again is enough to get our murder mystery adrenaline pumping. Plus, this upcoming season already has a great new addition in Molly Shannon.

When Is ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Returning?

There’s no confirmed premiere date for Season 4 yet, but Only Murders in the Building has mainly been a summer show. However, with casting announcements in full bloody swing, we should hear more on that front soon. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

