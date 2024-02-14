The Big Picture Molly Shannon joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building in a recurring role as a high-powered LA business executive.

Season 4 of the Hulu hit will take place in Los Angeles.

Shannon, a comedy veteran, is best known for her work on Saturday Night Live and has appeared in numerous comedy films and TV shows.

Yesterday, we found out that Only Murders in the Building's cast is headed out to Los Angeles for season 4, and now we know one person they'll be meeting out there. Comedy veteran Molly Shannon will be joining the cast of the Hulu murder mystery comedy in a recurring role. Deadline reports that Shannon will play a high-powered LA business executive who finds herself, like so many of the show's other characters, drawn into a murder investigation by amateur sleuths Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez).

Details on the hotly-anticipated fourth season of the Hulu hit have been scarce so far, although we did recently learn that the show will be leaving the titular Arconia apartment building for a time for the sunnier climes of Los Angeles. After solving yet another murder in Season 3, that of insufferable movie star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd), the three true crime devotees-turned-podcasters have another thorny case on their hands, as seen in the last seconds of the third-season finale; the murder of Charles' longtime stunt double and friend Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch). Pataki's history as a Hollywood stunt performer may be what takes them to the West Coast — or it may be the burgeoning movie career of Oliver's new love interest Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep). Either way, viewers will have to wait a while to find out; the fourth season does not yet have a set release date.

Who Is Molly Shannon?

Image via Showtime

Ohio native Molly Shannon got her big break in 1995 when she was hired mid-season as a featured player on Saturday Night Live, and survived the cast purge that ensued after her debut season. She had a successful stint on the resurgent show through the late 1990s, playing a number of recurring characters, including Goth Talk co-host Circe Nightshade, exuberant 50-year-old dancer Sally O'Malley, and oddball schoolgirl Mary Katherine Gallagher. She starred as the latter in her own film, 1999's Superstar, alongside Will Ferrell. She departed SNL in 2001, returning to host last year.

She has been a mainstay in comedy films, appearing in hits like Wet Hot American Summer, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and Never Been Kissed. She continues to be a fixture on TV, as well, with turns on Divorce, The Other Two, and The White Lotus. Recently, she starred in I Love That For You, alongside fellow SNL alum Vanessa Bayer.

Only Murders in the Building has pulled in a number of comedy ringers over its three-season run. In addition to the two comedy vets and their millennial foil as its leads, the show has also featured recurring turns from Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, Jackie Hoffman, and Andrea Martin, with guest spots from Roy Wood Jr., Amy Schumer, Shirley MacLaine, Mel Brooks, and an unflatteringly-fictionalized Matthew Broderick.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is in the works but has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

