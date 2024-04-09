The Big Picture Only Murders in the Building adds Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen, and Jin Ha for Season 4.

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver will head to Los Angeles before returning to NYC to solve the murder of Sazz Pataki.

The fourth season promises unexpected twists, and is filming now.

The main trio of Only Murders in the Building will have plenty to deal with once the fourth season of the show premieres, considering how they always find themselves in trouble, even when they're trying to avoid drama. But according to Deadline, even more new characters will be introduced in the episodes of the successful Hulu series, with Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen and Jin Ha joining the supporting cast in Only Murders in the Building. The podcast's next mystery is about to get more complicated than its hosts expected, and only they can catch the killer before it's too late.

While it's been established that the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will focus on Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) going after Sazz's (Jane Lynch) killer, not much is known about the new season. The new episodes of Only Murders in the Building will take Mabel, Oliver and Charles to Los Angeles for a short time, before heading back to New York City in order to continue solving the mystery in the Arconia. It was previously reported that Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis and Siena Werber have also joined the cast of the fourth season of the series, but as expected, details about their characters remain under wraps. Time will tell what the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building has in store for the titular podcast's hosts, taking into account how tired they are of putting their lives in danger.

Who Is Joining 'Only Murders In the Building' Season 4?

Richard Kind, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen and Jin Ha are ready to bring the best of their talents to the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, but before heading to the Arconia, the performers have been busy with a wide variety of projects. Kind was recently seen as Dr. Cohen in Beau is Afraid, while Rubin-Vega voiced Carmilla Carmine in Hazbin Hotel. Cohen is known for her role as Sheila in What We Do in the Shadows and Ha has a role in this year's Civil War. The stage has been set for a new season of Only Murders in the Building to keep audiences guessing with its unexpected twists and turns.

A premiere date hasn't been set for the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.