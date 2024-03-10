The Big Picture Zach Galifianakis joins the cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 4.

As filming begins on its fourth season, Only Murders in the Building has added yet another comedy ringer to its cast. Zach Galifianakis is the latest comedy star to become entangled in the hit Hulu comedy's web of mystery. Deadline reports that Galifianakis will play a recurring role in the show's upcoming fourth season and that his character will play a role in the show's latest murder investigation; no other character details have yet been revealed.

The Baskets star joins a who's who of comedy stars who will be turning up as suspects, victims, or red herrings alongside series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and, reprising her role from the third season, Meryl Streep. The series is also set to feature Eva Longoria, Molly Shannon, Eugene Levy, and Kumail Nanjiani in recurring roles. Little else is known about the season so far, save that it will leave the familiar halls of the Arconia apartment building for Los Angeles for a few episodes and that it will center around the murder of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch), the longtime stunt double and friend of Charles Haden-Savage (Martin).

Who Is Zach Galifianakis?

Born in North Carolina, comedian Zach Galifianakis made his screen debut with a recurring role on the sitcom Boston Common in 1996. He subsequently had a number of supporting roles, and a starring turn in the Eliza Dushku supernatural drama Tru Calling, before making his name in the Los Angeles comedy scene. He began hosting the online comedy talk show Between Two Ferns for Funny or Die in 2008, which eventually spawned a Comedy Central special and a Netflix movie; the next year, in 2009, he broke out on the big screen with a scene-stealing role in The Hangover, returning for its two sequels.

He co-starred in HBO's Bored to Death and headlined his own series, Baskets, on FX, playing a dual role as twin brothers Chip and Dale Everett Baskets. He recently played toy tycoon Ty Warner in Apple's The Beanie Bubble and is set to lend his voice to Thelma the Unicorn and Disney's live-action version of Lilo and Stitch, as well as star as whistleblower Reality Winner's father in the upcoming film Winner.

The fourth season of Only Murders in the Building is currently in production and has not yet set a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Only Murders in the Building Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living among them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it's too late. Release Date August 31, 2021 Creator John Hoffman, Steve Martin Cast Steve Martin , Martin Short , Selena Gomez , Amy Ryan Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4

