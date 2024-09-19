There is a sinister mystery unraveling in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, and while the crime is deeply personal, the show never slips over the edge into gloomy investigations like in True Detective or The Killing. The writers and cast know how to keep finding the right balance, making us feel heartache over the loss of Sazz (Jane Lynch), and the next moment have fans double over with laughter as the main trio gets flustered with their movie star counterparts. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez deserve to be recognized for their excellent work on the Hulu series.

Watching their performances is the crucial appeal to the show, but so too, is the supporting cast they interact with. This is where Oscar-winning actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph enters the scene of the crime as Detective Williams, the murder mystery-comedy’s best recurring character. In a Season 4 scene, Williams needs to quiet the main trio down and be heard, telling them, “Let’s all just pretend we’re on Law and Order, and I’m Olivia Benson. Can I have my moment?” Randolph’s character demands and deserves her moment. She has always been tired of the trio’s antics since her first appearance, but she remains their go-to ally in each season’s mystery.

Detective Williams Faced a Personal Crisis in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Image via Hulu

In the words of singer Maxine Nightingale, “We gotta get right back to where we started from.” So hit the flashback button. The year is 2021, and the setting is an elegant NYC apartment building. Three strangers who live in the Arconia, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Gomez), bond over their love for true crime and decide to apply their obsession to the sudden death of one of their fellow tenants. The trio run into Detective Donna Williams after sneaking a glimpse of the body, who dismisses their claims that the apparent suicide of Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) is really murder. Lucky for viewers, although probably not so much for Williams, this isn’t the last time she will meet the Arconia Three.

The making of Season 1 might have been difficult, but none of that negatively affected the multi-layered storytelling. One of the narratives that grew from the trio’s investigation was a peek into Detective Williams’ home life to reveal she wasn’t just a hardened NYC detective and nothing more. Episode 6 saw her struggle with separating a bad day at work from her time spent with her wife, Kiara (Alysha Deslorieux), expecting their baby. The root cause of this stress came down to her concerns about being a good mother and learning to open up to her wife, rather than stay isolated. Fans haven't been invited back to see Detective Williams's personal life, and Only Murders in the Building is long overdue for another visit.

Even though Kiara and Williams didn't get to kiss, the storyline embraced a queer couple within the diversity seen on the show, and it humanized the detective, much like how the series dives deep into a season’s central victim to help viewers feel the tragedy of their death and avoid sensationalizing the crime. It was done with the sympathetic portrait of Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), peeling back the layers of the initial curmudgeon she presented herself. Season 1 established Williams as a reluctant ally to the main trio, relying on them to uncover Tim Kono’s murderer when she couldn’t work around police regulations. Beyond that, she is part of one of the most popular and enduring tropes in the crime genre.

Police Aren't the Only Ones Who Can Solve Crime in Fiction

As common as the red herrings are in murder mysteries, there is the amateur sleuth, who can solve the murders that law enforcement fails to investigate properly. In Rear Window (1954), the cops don’t believe Scotty (Jimmy Stewart) after he witnesses a killing. In Murder, She Wrote, Jessica Fletcher (Angela Lansbury) is smarter than her town's local sheriff, or the incompetent officers she meets across 12 seasons. In mystery movies, like Glass Onion, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) may be the “world’s greatest detective,” but most of the clues are found by Janelle Monáe’s heroine. All of this is to say, Only Murders in the Building is a current entry among a long line of movies and TV shows that have the police getting outsmarted or made second to amateur sleuths.

Donna Williams may be a version of this stock cop character, but the show lets her remain smart and be a foil to the Arconia Three, especially the men. Only Murders in the Building knows when to bring her in to shake things up, and her presence is more than welcome. Steve Martin and Martin Short show off their comedic talents in all the episodes, but there is plenty of space left to let others join in on the fun. Selena Gomez is just as compelling as her co-leads, and her deadpan reactions are hilarious, and the same can be said about Da’Vine Joy Randolph. When Season 2 brings her character back, it confirms the theater nerd inside Williams, so when Season 3 heads to Broadway, she is ready to take her spotlight.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Holds Her Own Against Comedy Legends

Close

Season 3 gave the detective an unforgettable entrance as Oliver’s cast was preparing for rehearsal, storming onto the stage, yelling, “NYPD motherf*ckers!” Then, just as quickly, she wanted to know what her fellow officers thought of her enunciation. Everyone is an oddball, from Charles' doppelgänger Sazz to cat-turned-pig owner Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton), and Williams, who just hides her quirks better under a stern persona. At the theater, nothing can quite go the detective’s way, not when Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are nearby. Detective Williams tries to keep her interrogations from going off the rails when Charles enters and soon falls over from a weighted blanket, then Oliver steps in to talk her ear off.

In keeping true with the cop trope, the annoyance the men provided was all done for the Arconia Three to secretly record the interrogations to gain valuable info. Don't blame Williams for not finding out, she was too busy jamming to Charles’ patter song. It's a good thing the show seems to enjoy her character as much as Randolph does. She said in a Hollywood Reporter interview how she loves it every time she guest stars and praised Steve Martin’s physical comedy that she experienced in "Sitzprobe," the same episode the article pointed out as the one that earned her an Emmy nomination. While OMITB has gone on to include big names, including adding Meryl Streep to the supporting cast, Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s return in Season 4 is important for two reasons in elevating the show's talent on-screen.

Season 4 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Needs More Detective Williams

In the few years since the first season of OMITB, Randolph has appeared in fascinating roles that continue to display her range. The Idol might have been controversial, but her role was easily one of the best characters navigating the hyper-sexualized, hyper-stylized world. She is now an Oscar winner, earning the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance brimming with grief in The Holdovers. Having her return to Season 4 establishes the mystery-comedy with a truly impressive cast lineup, for what is already a season full of impressive guest stars: Molly Shannon and Eugene Levy to name a few.

In Season 4's "Two for the Road," Mabel tells the detective she’s wasting her time if she expects the trio to not investigate Sazz’s murder. Williams gets the too-good meta line when she replies, “Yeah, I know. After three seasons, I get that.” Although viewers haven’t gotten another glimpse of William’s personal life, fans have gotten a new tidbit from this episode. She crushes hard on Zach Galifianakis. Seeing Williams star-struck at him, along with the rest of the trio’s Hollywood counterparts is funny, while simultaneously letting OMITB continue to humanize her. She can lose her cool, even if it's for a few seconds. Hopefully, she reappears throughout Season 4 and we get to see more of the irked respect she has for them as she helps on a case.

Only Murders in the Building is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu