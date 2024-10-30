Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 3 finale.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 has been a solemn but wild ride, full of mix-ups, double-takes, and more cameos than we could count. The series broke tradition and revealed the killer of the main case before the final episode, but the Season 4 finale unravels exactly what happened to Sazz (Jane Lynch) during those fateful opening night celebrations. What you need to know about Sazz’s murder is that she was in fact the intended target, that her murder really was executed by one person, and that, in the end, it was all in the name of inspiration.

Who Was Sazz’s Protégé?

Rex Bailey, aka Marshall P. Pope (Jin Ha), was Sazz’s stunt protégé who had been making his best efforts to become a screenwriter, using his childhood trauma as the groundwork for his script. Most of his actions stemmed from a desire to prove himself to his father as someone who was truly talented. His mishap on Project Ronkonkoma with Ron Howard’s eyebrows snuffed out the chances of continuing his career as a stuntman, so he decided to return his focus to his writing endeavors. When he went to discuss his screenplay with Sazz, she revealed that she had been working on a screenplay of her own, based on her dear friends’ “Only Murders in the Building” podcast. Her script turned out to be a solid first draft, which sent Marshall slipping down a terribly dark slope. Why should she get to be talented while he has to scratch and claw his way to nowhere?

Marshall lied to Sazz and told her that her draft could use some work, and he offered to get back to her with some rewrites. But instead he stole the script, tagged it with his new screenwriter name, and sent it out to anyone who would bite, including one Bev Melon (Molly Shannon) of Paramount Studios. When Sazz happened upon the script by way of some stunt friends looking for work, she confronted Marshall about what he had done. Marshall pleaded that she keep the truth a secret, but she assured him that she intended to tell Charles (Steve Martin) the news after attending his Broadway debut. But Marshall decided he wasn’t going to let her ruin what he had. He had come too far.

Did Sazz’s Killer Really Do It All By Himself?

With the information that Sazz would be at Charles’ apartment the next day, Marshall booked a red-eye at the empty Dudenoff apartment which he remembered from the subplot of Sazz’s first draft. He snuck into the apartment and took aim at Sazz as she walked down the sidewalk. When going to take the shot, he backed down to rethink his decision, telling himself, “You’re not a killer, you’re a writer.” But after that quick pep talk, he faced the fact that he wasn’t a writer – not yet, anyway. Motivated by the possibility of creating some fresh, valuable writing material, he finally shot Sazz through the window.

Since Marshall was a talented stuntman with no fear of heights, he stepped out onto the ledge (which explains the boot print that was left on the window sill) and he side-stepped freakishly fast down the side of the building and over to the window of Charles’ apartment. Sazz’s last words to Marshall were, “He’s gonna get you… my Number One.” Once she died, he then took her body and threw it in the old incinerator. Contrary to the trio's original belief that the job would have to have been positively inhuman, it really did take one person 12 minutes to hit and dispose of Sazz’s body from the other side of the Arconia.

Charles Finally Taps In, With a Little Help From His Friends

When Mabel (Selena Gomez) confronts Marshall about the alternate script, he threatens to kill her, kindly alerting Charles and Oliver (Martin Short) who are in Charles’ apartment across the building. Mabel buys herself some time by offering to improve Marshall’s script, while Charles and Oliver courageously merengue their way across the window ledge from Vince’s (Richard Kind) apartment next door. Originally meaning to smuggle Mabel out through the window, Charles enters the apartment while Vince and Rudy (Kumail Nanjiani) do a ding-dong on Marshall. He threatens Marshall with Eva Longoria’s 19-in-1 multi-tool and renders him defenseless.

After Marshall confesses to the murder and explains everything at (sort of) gunpoint, Marshall gets the upper hand on the trio and prepares to take them all out. But just as he shouts, “Welcome to the end of your movie,” he collapses at their feet, shot in his back. The gang looks across the way to find crazy ex-girlfriend Jan Bellows (Amy Ryan) saluting from Charles’ apartment window. She had been hiding out in his closet and the passageways of the apartment for three weeks, waiting for the case to be solved so that she could exact her revenge on the killer of their beloved Sazz.

Life Goes On at the Arconia, But So Does Murder

After all is said and done with the case, the trio chooses to celebrate by visiting the set of their movie, still in production. Charles admits that he appreciates the movie much more with the knowledge that it is a love letter to him from Sazz. Their doubles pat themselves on the backs for their less-than-integral part in solving Sazz’s case, although their brief collaboration pulled up a ton of loose ends. Bev Melon sets up a pitch meeting with Mabel, who has decided to switch her pitch from a movie revolving around buttons to a movie that will tell Sazz’s story. Mabel and Oliver watch Charles find some peace within himself as he speaks to Sazz’s “ghost” one more time.

Oliver and Loretta finally have their wedding, right in the courtyard of the Arconia. Before the wedding, Loretta had received word that her show was moving to New Zealand (thanks to the algorithm feeling that it was a “newer” setting), and it worried her that she and Oliver would be separated just as soon as they got married. Oliver happily offers to simply move to New Zealand with her, but she concedes that he would inevitably grow homesick and begin to miss Mabel and Charles, so she agrees to be at peace with continuing their long-distance relationship.

Throughout the finale, Charles and Oliver notice a pattern that every time a case closes for them, another opens. This puts Oliver on edge that Loretta might be next, but he is able to calm down once she turns the corner to walk down the aisle. Charles and Mabel are met by Sofia Caccimelio (Téa Leoni), a woman looking to hire the trio to find her presumably deceased husband, Nicky. In the previous episode of Only Murders, a news story broke that Nicky “The Neck” Caccimelio, “the Dry Cleaning King of Brooklyn” with ties to a Caputo crime family, had been reported missing. Charles and Mabel decline Sofia's offer since it doesn’t involve the Arconia, though Sofia contests that what happened to Nicky has everything to do with the Arconia. Regardless, they go their separate ways, and as Charles, Mabel, and Oliver meet to wrap up their podcast recording, they brag to themselves that they've made it through the entire wedding without a fresh body to investigate — that is, until they find their familiar Arconia doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), sitting murdered in the courtyard fountain.

All episodes of Only Murders in the Building Season 4 are available to stream on Hulu.

